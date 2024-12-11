Seeds Here Now Announces 12 Days of Deals Sale on Cannabis Seeds for the Holidays

Seeds Here Now

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seeds Here Now , a leading online retailer of cannabis seeds, is excited to announce their 12 Days of Deals sale in celebration of the holiday season. From December 13th through December 24th, customers can take advantage of deep discounts on select strains from renowned breeders such as Ethos Genetics, BOG Seeds, and Humboldt CSI.Each day, a new deal will be dropped, giving customers the opportunity to save on a variety of high-quality cannabis seeds . These offers will only be available for 24 hours, so customers are encouraged to act fast and not miss out on these limited-time deals.“We are thrilled to offer our customers this 12 Days of Deals sale as a way to celebrate the holidays and show our appreciation for their support,” says James Bean, the CEO of Seeds Here Now. “We have carefully selected top breeders to participate in this sale, ensuring that our customers have access to the best quality seeds at discounted prices.”The 12 Days of Deals sale is not only a great opportunity for customers to save on their favorite strains, but it also highlights the growing popularity and acceptance of cannabis in society. As more states legalize cannabis for medical and recreational use, the demand for high-quality seeds continues to rise. Seeds Here Now is dedicated to providing customers with a wide selection of top-notch seeds and exceptional customer service.Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to stock up on cannabis seeds for the holidays. Visit Seeds Here Now’s website starting December 13th to take advantage of the 12 Days of Deals sale. With limited quantities available, customers are encouraged to act fast and secure their favorite strains at discounted prices. Happy holidays from Seeds Here Now!

