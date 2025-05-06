Seeds Here Now Launches 5th Annual SHN Auction Event

SHN Auctions

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seeds Here Now , a leading online seed bank, is excited to announce the launch of their 5th annual SHN Auction Event. This highly anticipated event will feature five rare and elite strains up for auction every day for the next 25 days, with new packs being listed at 4:20 PM (PT) each day. With a starting bid of only $5 and shipping for just $5, this event is a must-visit for all cannabis enthusiasts.The SHN Auction Event has become a tradition for Seeds Here Now, and this year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Each day, a new pack of rare and elite strains will be up for auction, giving shoppers the opportunity to bid on some of the most sought-after genetics in the industry. With a starting bid of only $5, this event is not only exciting but also affordable for all cannabis enthusiasts.Shoppers can visit shnauctions.com to place their bids and keep an eye on the daily listings. With a variety of strains to choose from, including some exclusive to Seeds Here Now, this event is a great opportunity for both experienced growers and beginners to add some unique genetics to their collection. The auction will run for 25 days, giving everyone a chance to participate and win."We are thrilled to kick off our 5th annual SHN Auction Event. This event has become a favorite among our customers, and we are excited to offer them the chance to bid on some of the rarest and most elite strains in the industry. We invite all cannabis enthusiasts to join us and make this year's event a huge success," said a spokesperson for Seeds Here Now.Don't miss out on this exciting event and the chance to add some exclusive genetics to your collection. Visit shnauctions.com now and place your bids. Follow Seeds Here Now on social media for updates and announcements on the daily listings. Happy bidding!

