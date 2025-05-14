Stand Up for Science Launches: The Summer Fight for Science

Stand Up for Science, is launching the Summer Fight for Science to combat the unprecedented attack on science by the Trump administration.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stand Up for Science , the non-profit organization that led the nationwide rallies on March 7th, 2025, is launching the Summer Fight for Science to combat the unprecedented attack on science by the Trump administration.The Summer Fight for Science is a grassroots mobilization of scientists working to inform the public about the impact current and proposed cuts to research will have and pressure legislators to maintain science funding in the upcoming September budget vote. From teach-ins in churches and virtual open lab days, to science demonstrations at state fairs and farmers markets; they are taking science to the streets across the nation, all summer. Additionally, in partnership with groups like 5Calls.org and Indivisible, Stand Up for Science is mobilizing the fight for science and democracy.According to Colette Delawalla, founder and executive director of Stand Up for Science, “The same freedom that supports a thriving democracy supports the ecosystem of American innovation. All of this is—and more—is at risk with the Administration’s cuts to federal science funding.”The September Budget Vote will determine the future of the American scientific enterprise. The present draft includes nothing less than a scientific Armageddon. Specifically, it calls for a 56% cut to the National Science Foundation (NSF), a 40% cut to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and a 24% cut to NASA.“The American Way is to tackle hard, ‘unsolvable’ problems, which we do through the freedom of exploration. This is why the federal government has invested in scientific research for decades, allowing investigators the freedom to turn over every stone in the hunt for progress,” says Delawalla.These cuts will destroy programs in Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) prevention, next generation cancer treatment, addiction science, climate protection, sports injury prevention, and pandemic prevention. A 50% cut to scientific research funding in the US would cost the average American $10,000 annually by reducing our GDP by nearly 10 percent ( https://impa.american.edu/costs-of-cutting-scientific-research/ ). But the public is not well informed about what is at stake.“There’s a reason we have more Nobel prizes in medicine and science than the rest of the world combined. It’s because we fund science. Cutting the legs off the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health with a chainsaw is cutting off the legs of American innovation. Without those legs, America can’t run,” explains Delawalla.Colette Delawalla (Founder and Executive Director) and others from the team are available to discuss the impact of these budget cuts on Americans, the role of science in democratic societies, what is at risk in the September Budget Vote, and the planned pro-science events across the nation.About Stand Up for Science: Stand Up for Science is a grassroots Washington, D.C. based 501(c)4 non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. We formed Stand Up for Science within days of executive orders breaking down federal science agencies. Weeks later, on March 7th, our first National Day of Action, we mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world in support of science. We received coverage from local, national, and international outlets, including Science, Nature, The New York Times, Forbes Magazine, Scientific American, STAT News, and The Scientist. An opinion piece written by our founding leadership team is also available in Nature Human Behavior: “Why we organized ‘Stand Up for Science.’”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.