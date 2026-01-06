Stand Up For Science Condemns the Overhaul of U.S. Childhood Immunization Schedule

Stand Up For Science logo is a trademark of Stand Up For Science, non-profit organization, and it may only be used with prior written permission. Copyright © 2025 Stand Up For Science, a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stand Up For Science strongly condemns the Department of Health and Human Services' decision to overhaul the U.S. childhood immunization schedule, reducing the number of recommended vaccines.The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) strongly opposed the move: "Today's announcement by federal health officials to arbitrarily stop recommending numerous routine childhood immunizations is dangerous and unnecessary" said Dr. Andrew D. Racine, President of the AAP. "The experts are not mincing words: under Secretary Kennedy's leadership, this change will lead to preventable illness for American children" says Colette Delawalla, CEO and Founder of Stand Up For Science. This unprecedented, unilateral change to the vaccination schedule comes amid escalating outbreaks stemming from lower immunization rates, including record measles cases, infant pertussis deaths, and rising pediatric hospitalizations and deaths tied to influenza.Stand Up For Science's full statement is available on our website. Delawalla is available for comment and media appearances.--About Stand Up for Science: Stand Up for Science is a grassroots Washington, D.C. based 501(c)4 [EIN: 33-4154429] and 501(c)3 [EIN: 39-3280458] non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed within days of executive orders breaking down federal science agencies. Weeks later, on March 7th, our first National Day of Action, we mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world in support of science. Stand Up for Science has captured widespread national and international media attention, and federal scientists across multiple agencies (i.e., NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent against this administration.

