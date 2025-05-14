Work-Based Learning Testimonial: Preparing for a Successful Career in Healthcare

Work-based learning (WBL) can a successful pathway for many Iowans, including those in high school who are discovering the possibilities of a long-career in the state. Not only is WBL an effective program model, it also can help Iowans gain valuable experience in some of our state's most in-demand jobs.

Read more from Jenna Frields, of Emmetsburg High School, about her experience as the first to complete the Palo Alto Country Health System’s CNA apprenticeship program.

Before beginning my apprenticeship, I knew I wanted to become a physician, but I was uncertain which specialties interested me. My apprenticeship at Palo Alto County Health System has been an incredibly beneficial and unforgettable experience. This opportunity has opened my mind to the field of medicine and has given me a well-rounded perspective on the inner workings of the healthcare system. This exposure has also educated me on the many career opportunities within the healthcare system.

This experience has educated me on the complexities of the healthcare field and the collaboration required to function effectively in medicine. I have gained crucial knowledge regarding various topics ranging from anatomy and physiology to heart conditions and electrocardiography, and even the administrative aspects of medicine, including insurance and billing.

Through this program, I was also able to explore different hospital departments and connect with various professionals regarding their specialties, allowing me to narrow down my individual interests and increase my confidence in my decision to pursue a career in medicine. I have also been able to network and build relationships with mentors and other professionals who have inspired and guided me through this unique, and individually-catered, journey.

As the first person to complete the Palo Alto Country Health System’s CNA apprenticeship program, I would highly recommend this position to any student considering a career in the medical field. This program offers real, hands-on experience, a chance to cultivate professional relationships, and a look into what it truly means to work in healthcare. I am incredibly grateful that I have had the privilege to be a part of it.

Are you a student interested in an experience similar to Jenna's, or an employer looking to sponsor a related WBL program? Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of Education have the resources you need to be successful in WBL.