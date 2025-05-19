Craig Alan Brandwein Releases New Opera

Brandwein earned a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education and a Master’s degree in Music Theory and Composition from Long Island University (New York). As a public school music educator, he has held positions in the Levittown Public Schools (New York) and i David Alan Sellers is a writer, living in Springville, Alabama with his wife and son, and he is a graduate of Troy University and the University of Louisville. He teaches composition and literature, where he won the 2024 Mayfield Teaching Award, and advis

“Longing – A Love Across The Ages (An Opera In One Act)” is Available Now

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the tradition of great “art song” composers, such as Franz Schubert, Robert Schumann, Gabriel Fauré, Johannes Brahms, and Gustav Mahler, comes Emmy-nominated composer, Craig Brandwein. With his latest classical work, an opera in one act, Brandwein again delivers an ambitious and stirring collection; another modern-day classic.Brandwein was commissioned to compose the music, and David Sellers penned the libretto for “Longing – A Love Across The Ages (An Opera In One Act).”Set in New York City in the late 192os, is the story of Dr. Curtis and his daughter, Elise, who are preparing a new Egyptian exhibit of their recent excavation. There, the Forgotten Prince, who was cursed in life, lies in his sarcophagus. The curse destroyed his entire family, ending a dynasty, but leaving the prince alive and trapped in his tomb for thousands of years. Since his discovery, he has watched in secret, learned the new language that he hears, and fallen in love with Elise. Guided by the ghost of his mother, he will reveal himself to Elise. So begins their love story, but the curse isn’t yet finished with the ancient prince.LISTEN LINK FOR REVIEW & INFO/BROCHURECraig Brandwein has been professionally involved with music for over fifty years. He is an Emmy-nominated producer and songwriter and a voting member of the National Association of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS), the organization that presents the Grammy awards. Brandwein has written and produced music for various artists, including the late Lynn Anderson. He has composed music for network television, corporate clients and musical theater. He has also composed music for more than a dozen independent films, where he also served as music supervisor and post-production supervisor.MORE ON CRAIG BRANDWEIN

