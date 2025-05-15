RBmedia to Publish 10th Anniversary Recordings of the Global Bestseller A Court of Thorns and Roses

RBmedia logo

Sarah J. Maas’ renowned romantasy series, featuring new narration by acclaimed voice actor Elizabeth Evans, is coming to listeners on May 30

I’m thrilled that these new anniversary audiobooks—brought to life by the amazing Elizabeth Evans—will give fans a fresh way to experience Prythian or dive in for the first time.” — Sarah J. Maas

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced its 10th anniversary recordings of Sarah J. Maas’ smash hit series A Court of Thorns and Roses. The new audio editions, with narration by award-winning voice actor Elizabeth Evans, are available for preorder now. All five audiobooks in the series will be published on May 30, 2025, including “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” “A Court of Mist and Fury,” “A Court of Wings and Ruin,” “A Court of Frost and Starlight,” and “A Court of Silver Flames.”Sarah J. Maas is the prolific, #1 “New York Times” and internationally bestselling author of the Throne of Glass, A Court of Thorns and Roses, and Crescent City series, which have sold more than 70 million copies in English worldwide and are published in 38 languages. Maas is one of the most successful authors of the modern era, generating a far-reaching and ever-growing fanbase of readers. She is also a BookTok phenomenon, with the hashtag for her A Court of Thorns and Roses series garnering several billion views.Maas said, “It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ first debuted. This series has meant so much to me, and I’m incredibly grateful for the readers and listeners who have embraced Feyre’s journey over the years. I’m thrilled that these new anniversary audiobooks—brought to life by the amazing Elizabeth Evans—will give fans a fresh way to experience Prythian or dive in for the first time. A huge thanks to RBmedia for helping bring these special editions to life, as well as the original audiobooks.”A Court of Thorns and Roses is a seductive, action-packed series that blends romance, adventure, and faerie lore into an unforgettable story. First published in 2015, the series has since become a global sensation, revolutionizing the romantic fantasy genre and establishing itself as a powerhouse franchise.Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia, said, “Sarah J. Maas is a transcendent storyteller. She has transcended genres, age and demographic groups, and grown her sizable audience by tending to themes that resonate broadly. Along the way, she has redefined the fantasy genre for a generation of readers and listeners. We’re proud to honor and celebrate the 10th anniversary of ACOTAR with a new, immersive performance by Elizabeth Evans, whose talent and versatility bring a fresh and compelling voice to Feyre Archeron and the world of Prythian.”The 10th anniversary editions will stand side-by-side the original recordings—also published by Recorded Books, RBmedia’s flagship audio brand. In addition, RBmedia is the home for many other Maas audiobooks published as dramatized audiobook adaptations through its GraphicAudio brand.###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 90,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com

