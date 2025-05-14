Global Seal of Biliteracy Surpasses 50,000 Certifications as Schools Connect Language Skills to Career Success

NWCTA

FRANKFORT, IL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Seal of Biliteracy , an international language certification program that recognizes bilingualism and biliteracy in individuals of any age, is proud to announce the issuance of its 50,000th credential. This significant milestone was achieved in partnership with Northwest Career and Technical Academy (NWCTA), a public magnet high school in Las Vegas, Nevada, where 16 students recently earned the Global Seal. Their accomplishment reflects the growing demand for multilingual talent in today’s workforce and highlights how high schools are equipping students with real-world, career-ready skills.Founded by Avant, the language proficiency company, The Global Seal of Biliteracy, which was recently named a PIEoneer of the Year award 2025 finalist, offers free, portable, and internationally recognized credentials in more than 150 languages. With certified recipients in 64 countries, the Seal includes three stackable levels - Functional Fluency, Working Fluency, and Professional Fluency - allowing students and adult learners alike to demonstrate verified language proficiency across a range of contexts.At NWCTA, a public magnet high school serving approximately 1,850 students across career-focused programs like Biomedicine, Culinary Arts, and Engineering, the Global Seal of Biliteracy is more than a certificate—it’s a powerful motivator and a mark of real-world readiness.“Many of our students aren’t at the top of their class or necessarily college-bound,” said Jennifer Newman-Cornell, World Language Department Chair. “Some are heritage speakers or English learners. For some, the Global Seal might be the only award they receive on Senior Awards Night. It gives them pride, a sense of accomplishment, and most importantly, a credential they can take into the workforce.”The benefits of this credential extend far beyond recognition. In industries such as manufacturing, construction, and healthcare, sectors where NWCTA graduates often begin their careers, language barriers can pose serious risks. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), language barriers contribute to 25% of job-related accidents. OSHA mandates that safety training be conducted in a language workers understand, making verified bilingualism a critical safety asset.“Being able to communicate in multiple languages gives our students a distinct advantage, especially in service industries like hospitality and healthcare,” said Principal Laura Willis. “The Global Seal of Biliteracy not only affirms their cultural identities, but also connects language learning with workforce readiness and global citizenship.”Demand for bilingual talent is on the rise. According to the WorldMetrics 2024 Market Data Report, 60% of U.S. employers prefer bilingual candidates, and the demand for multilingual workers has more than doubled in the past five years. Bilingual professionals can command up to a 35% increase in job opportunities, depending on industry and location. In Florida, for example, bilingual workers earn an average of $7,000 more per year than their monolingual counterparts. Federal agencies like the Department of Defense even offer up to a 5% salary bonus for language-proficient employees.The Global Seal of Biliteracy is helping to close equity gaps by certifying language skills for all learners, from college-bound students to adult learners, heritage speakers, and those in Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathways. As more schools integrate workplace credentials into their curricula, the Global Seal stands out as a tool that bridges academic achievement and employability.“Celebrate what you want to duplicate,” said Global Seal of Biliteracy Executive Director Linda Egnatz. “Every certificate we issue represents more than a test result—it’s a message to learners that their language skills are valuable and can be used in the workplace. NWCTA’s students show us what’s possible when language learning is connected to students’ career goals and identities.”The Global Seal of Biliteracy invites schools, employers, and institutions worldwide to recognize and reward the multilingual talents that strengthen communities, promote safety, and enable economic growth.About the Global Seal of BiliteracyThe Global Seal of Biliteracy is a pioneering organization founded by Avant offering free certification in over 150 languages, enabling individuals to demonstrate their language proficiency worldwide. The program provides three distinct certification levels - Functional Fluency, Working Fluency, and Professional Fluency, each acknowledging different stages of language proficiency. The certificates, recognized internationally, empower recipients to showcase their language skills to educational institutions and employers across borders. Global Seal credentials are stackable and digitally-shareable. Emphasizing the importance of multilingualism in today's global economy, the Global Seal of Biliteracy celebrates linguistic achievements and enhances opportunities in multicultural environments.

