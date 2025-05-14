Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Former State Government Employee Sentenced in Department of Revenue Fraud Case

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a former state Department of Revenue employee has been sentenced on a misdemeanor count of Misprison of a Felony.

Danielle Degenstein, 52, of Pierre entered her guilty plea Tuesday in Hughes County Circuit Court. She was granted a suspended imposition of sentence with one year in jail suspended, one year of unsupervised probation, a $500 fine, and court costs.

“This defendant violated the public’s trust by not reporting a coworker’s criminal activity,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I will continue to lead the effort to protect our taxpayers and maintain transparency in bringing forth violations of the public’s trust.”

Degenstein was investigated for knowing, and not reporting, that a Department of Revenue employee forged a power of attorney document for that employee’s financial gain.

The case was investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). The Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case.

