Learn about salamanders at May 29 MDC virtual program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Salamanders are a seldom-seen, but fascinating part of Missouri’s outdoors world.

People can learn about these secretive amphibians at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Amphibians and Reptiles: Salamanders of Missouri" on May 29. This online program, which will be from 3-4 p.m., is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207661

Salamanders are a group of amphibians typically characterized by their lizard-like appearance with slender bodies, blunt snouts, and short legs. In Missouri, salamanders can be commonly found in caves, moist leaf litter, and in and around streams. At the May 29 program, MDC Naturalist Jordi Raos will talk about some of the species of salamanders that can be found in Missouri.

Though this program is free, registration is required. Register by using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period when participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237. MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.