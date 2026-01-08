Serrala named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: AI-Enabled Midmarket Treasury & Risk Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment

NORDERSTEDT, GERMANY, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala has been recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Midmarket Treasury and Risk Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment. To Serrala, this major industry analyst recognition of Serrala’s treasury solutions underscores the dedication and expertise of the Payments team. Beyond this recognition, Serrala continues to strengthen its capabilities across the entire finance ecosystem, delivering solutions that enhance security, intelligence, and operational efficiency.In security and intelligence: Embedded fraud screening and AI-augmented processingSerrala’s embedded fraud and sanctions screening operates within payment workflows, strengthening policy compliance and auditability. The solution’s AI-augmented document processing and validation reduce manual work in accounts payable and support more accurate cash flow forecasting, especially when paired with ISO 20022 data and governed workflows.“For me, being named a Leader by IDC MarketScape is a tremendous honor and a testament to the expertise and passion of our Payments team. Our focus on deep SAP integration, secure payment connectivity, and AI-driven automation reflects our commitment to solving real-world treasury challenges for our clients. We are proud to set the standard for innovation and reliability in the industry,” says Jan Bakker, SVP Payments at Serrala."As we guide organizations through AI adoption in treasury operations, the most impactful implementations combine intelligent automation with deep domain expertise. This recognition reflects our commitment to embedding AI where it matters most – in cash forecasting accuracy, fraud prevention, and the operational intelligence that helps treasury teams move from managing transactions to driving strategic outcomes," adds Peter Wolf, Managing Director of Treasury Services and Advisor to the executive board on operational AI at Serrala.Achieve a truly global perspective of your cash position. Integrate and manage all cash-relevant data into a single source of truth with Serrala’s treasury solutions.About SerralaSerrala is the global market leader and pioneering innovator in finance process automation. Our award-winning suite of applications gives finance leaders the power to evolve, optimize their working capital and streamline all workflows, planning, and compliance, by automating all operational processes across Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash Flow Management, and Treasury. Serrala’s AI-powered finance automation suite is trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide to gain real-time insights and create operational excellence through high performance engineering and seamless integration. Serrala has been advancing the office of the CFO for over 40 years with solutions that accelerate growth, enhance decision-making, and achieve sustainable finance success.About IDCIDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

