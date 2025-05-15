Cork Protection and Rewst Integrate Platforms, Empowering MSPs to Proactively Eliminate Security Risks Cork Protection and Rewst Integrate Platforms, Empowering MSPs to Proactively Eliminate Security Risks

Cork Protection today announced the seamless integration of its platform with Rewst, the innovative automation platform built for Managed Service Providers.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cork Protection, a leading provider of risk insight platforms, today announced the seamless integration of its platform with Rewst, the innovative automation platform built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). This combination provides MSPs with the ability to not only identify potential security vulnerabilities but also to automatically remediate them, significantly reducing risk and eliminating repetitive manual work.

The integration leverages the core strengths of both platforms. Cork Protection’s risk insight engine analyzes real-time data points across client environments, providing MSPs with a comprehensive understanding of their security posture and surfacing actionable intelligence on potential threats and compliance gaps. From missing multi-factor authentication (MFA) to exposed remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools, Cork flags the doors threat actors most often exploit.

Rewst’s automation capabilities take those insights and turn them into action. Through pre-built or custom workflows triggered by Cork’s findings, MSPs can now automate the remediation of identified risks. This includes tasks such as patching vulnerable software, isolating compromised devices, enforcing security policies, and automatically triggering compliance event remediation—or creating detailed tickets when manual intervention is needed.

“MSPs are constantly battling the dual challenges of an evolving threat landscape and the need to operate efficiently,” said Dan Candee, CEO of Cork Protection. “Cork provides the what—surfacing vulnerabilities the moment they emerge. Rewst delivers the how—automatically closing those doors at scale. This integration eliminates the delay between insight and action, reducing risk and human error.”

The technical deep dive of the integration allows for:

● Seamless Data Exchange: Cork’s risk intelligence is directly fed into Rewst’s automation engine via secure APIs, ensuring real-time and accurate triggering of workflows.

● Customizable Automation Workflows: MSPs can build tailored automations in Rewst based on Cork’s risk insights, adapting to each client’s unique environment.

● Automated Compliance Event Remediation: As soon as compliance gaps are surfaced, workflows can trigger remediation steps without human input.

● Automated Ticketing for Manual Review: If human action is required, tickets are automatically generated and populated with context for faster resolution.

● Reduced Alert Fatigue: With less manual triage and noise, technicians can focus on higher-value strategic work.

● Faster Time-to-Resolution: The speed of automated workflows significantly shortens the window between detection and resolution.

● Enhanced Security Posture: By proactively eliminating vulnerabilities, MSPs improve client security outcomes and reduce exposure.

“Knowing about a security risk is only half the battle,” said Aharon Chernin, Founder and CEO of Rewst. “Taking swift, repeatable action is critical. This integration helps MSPs move from reactive firefighting to proactive risk management—automatically.”

“At Greenlight Cyber, we are excited about the integration of Cork Protection and Rewst,” said Jason Makevich, CISSP, Founder and CEO, Greenlight Cyber. “This partnership allows us to swiftly identify and remediate vulnerabilities, significantly enhancing our clients' security posture and reducing their overall risk.”

This integration is available immediately to mutual customers of Cork Protection and Rewst. MSPs interested in learning more are encouraged to visit https://corkinc.com/ and https://rewst.io/ for additional information and to request a demo.

