Cork Launches Vantage Platform to Advance Cyber Risk Intelligence and Financial Resilience

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cork Cyber today announced the launch of Vantage, a Cyber Risk Intelligence platform that gives Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their clients the ability to see, manage, and validate cyber risk with confidence. The release marks a major evolution from Cork Protection to Cork Cyber as it expands beyond warranties into a platform delivering measurable resilience and business continuity for the IT channel.

“Cyber risk is no longer a technology issue, it’s a visibility and accountability issue," said Dan Candee, CEO of Cork Cyber. "You can’t navigate a ship blind. MSPs need a clear, actionable picture of their risk posture and the certainty that their protection works when a crisis hits. Vantage is the radar for your security tech stack. It enables unprecedented visibility to ensure a safe voyage, avoiding the hidden rocks that could breach your hull. This gives the channel the intelligence and financial confidence needed to deliver true resilience."

From Prevention to Proof

For years, SMB cybersecurity has focused on prevention. But with AI-driven threats, fragmented stacks, and rising insurance premiums, prevention alone is not enough. Vantage delivers unified visibility across more than 100 integrations, covering 94 percent of the SMB market and analyzing over 22 million security stacks. By correlating signals from across tools and telemetry, Vantage turns complexity into clarity, helping MSPs and their clients prioritize risk, improve security posture, and validate protection.

"The visibility within the Cork platform helps us see everything clearly, allowing us to uncover hidden risks, spot inefficiencies, and prioritize what matters most. It’s given us a new level of confidence in both our operations and the protection we provide to clients,” said Craig Bell, President of Onit.

Cyber Risk Intelligence That Powers Resilience

Vantage sets a new standard for risk-based exposure management. The platform provides a single, vendor-agnostic view of cyber and operational risk, correlating intelligence from CVEs, Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEVs), and system configurations to identify critical risks such as unpatched software, orphaned endpoints, and misconfigurations.

While legacy platforms excel at data collection, their scanner-first approach often creates data silos, leaving teams to manually connect the dots. Conversely, while dominant cloud platforms are now expanding to cover on-premise assets, Cork’s Vantage Platform is truly agnostic. It provides a single, unbiased source of truth that unifies data from their cyber ecosystem from cloud to code to on-prem, delivering an intelligent comprehensive risk picture that no other single vendor can produce.

• 94% visibility across client security stacks

• Thousands of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations identified before disruption

• $1.4M in partner savings from endpoint and license reconciliation

• Measurable risk scoring and assurance reports that strengthen client trust

Assurance That Proves Protection

Cork Assurance bridges the gap between cybersecurity and financial continuity. When incidents occur, partners can provide immediate proof of resilience and ensure clients remain operational.

To date:

• 100% of Claims Paid

• Thousands of warranted clients protected across the channel

• 0.00001% Loss Ratio

• 60-minute SLA payout time for initial funds

“What impressed me most about Cork is the seamless integration with our existing systems. Cork’s proactive alerts have been invaluable, enabling us to take immediate action and ensure our clients’ systems are always secure,” said Jason Makevich, Founder of Greenlight Cyber.

A Platform Built for the Channel

Cork’s mission is to empower MSPs to deliver cyber resilience as a measurable business outcome. With Vantage and Assurance working together, partners can prove protection, strengthen client confidence, and link operational excellence directly to financial assurance.

“Cork represents the next evolution in how the channel delivers value,” added Candee. “Our partners are not just selling tools. They are delivering outcomes. Cork gives them the visibility, validation, and protection to back it up.”

About Cork Cyber

Cork Cyber is a Cyber Risk Intelligence and Resilience company transforming how the IT channel manages, validates, and protects against cyber risk. By unifying security insights with financial assurance, Cork delivers measurable protection, visibility, and business continuity across our partner ecosystem. Cork empowers partners to prove protection works, strengthen client trust, and ensure financial resilience when incidents occur.

Founded in 2022, Cork operates across North America and supports thousands of clients worldwide. For more information, visit https://corkinc.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

