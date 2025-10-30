Cork Celebrates Three Years of Keeping Small Businesses in Business - Merging Cyber Insight with Financial Resilience

Nearly four million compliance and risk events blocked for 38,800+ SMBs

We’ve proven that operational visibility and financial protection can exist together, and when they do, businesses survive events that used to end them.” — Dan Candee, CEO of Cork

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cork Protection, a leading provider of risk insight platforms, marks its third anniversary this month, celebrating three years of transforming how Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and small-to-midsize businesses (SMBs) protect themselves from cyber and financial risk. What began as a bold vision to make financial protection accessible for every business has grown into one of the most trusted names in MSP cybersecurity.

Today, Cork supports over eight million endpoints, protects thousands of small businesses, and connects with over 1,000 leading technology integrations across the MSP ecosystem, from RMMs and EDRs to BCDR, email security, and SaaS backups. This deep connection into the MSP tech stack gives Cork unparalleled agnostic visibility into cyber risk, allowing partners to detect vulnerabilities, prioritize actions, and reduce exposure before it becomes loss.

“Cork was built to protect the heartbeat of the economy – small businesses,” said Dan Candee, CEO of Cork. “For too long, SMBs were left behind in cybersecurity and risk financing. We’ve proven that operational visibility and financial protection can exist together, and when they do, businesses survive events that used to end them.”

Since its founding in 2022, Cork has helped redefine what it means to be security-first. By combining actionable cyber insights with warranty-backed financial protection, Cork enables MSPs to reduce their clients’ financial exposure while creating new recurring revenue opportunities. Partners using Cork report stronger client retention, higher renewal rates, and measurable reductions in both risk and incident costs.

In just the past year, Cork has:

• Protected more than 38,800 businesses from 3.9 million live compliance and risk validation events.

• Delivered real-world financial protection payouts that kept impacted businesses operational during incidents.

• Achieved one of the lowest loss ratios in the industry, less than 0.001 percent.

"Having spent my career building for MSPs, I know what keeps them up at night, " said Austin McChord, Managing Director, Outsiders Fund, CEO of Casana and Co-Founder and Chairman of Slide. “We created Cork to solve a critical challenge: the gap between cybersecurity and financial liability. In just three years, we've delivered a mission-critical platform that doesn't just add a layer of protection; it gives MSPs and their SMB clients true, measurable peace of mind."

Cork’s approach is unique: it empowers MSPs to validate their clients’ cyber posture in real time and connects that visibility directly to financial protection. By doing so, Cork bridges the long-standing gap between cybersecurity operations and business outcomes.

It’s not just about stopping attacks, it’s about ensuring businesses can withstand them. This capability is more critical than ever, as Cork's recent report, SMB Cyber Defense 2026: Expert Strategies for Staying Ahead of Threat Actors, reveals that the AI-fueled, asymmetric threat landscape is making the traditional MSP model obsolete. This mandates a "Great Pivot" to a security-first approach, positioning Cork's solution as an essential tool for MSP survival and client resilience.

Looking Ahead

As Cork enters its next phase of growth, the company continues to deepen its capabilities with over 100 integrations across the MSP ecosystem, expand strategic partnerships, and scale its financial protection offerings globally. The mission remains clear: to give every business, regardless of size, the clarity to see risk, the control to act on it, and the confidence to recover from it.

Cyber visibility that protects your financial future.

About Cork

Cork is the MSP-first cyber visibility and financial protection platform that turns risk into resilience. By connecting over 100 integrations across the MSP tech stack, Cork delivers real-time insight and warranty-backed financial protection that helps small businesses stay operational when incidents occur. Cork is backed by leading investors including DVx Ventures, Vestigo Ventures, Top Down Ventures, and The Outsiders Fund.

Learn more at www.corkinc.com.

