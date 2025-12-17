Sbaiti & Company Expands Nationwide Litigation Practice with Addition of Trial Lawyer Christopher L. Ayers Christopher L. Ayers joins Sbaiti & Company with a reputation as a fierce courtroom advocate with deep expertise in electronically stored information (ESI) and discovery, case development, and complex fraud matters.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sbaiti & Company PLLC today announced that seasoned trial lawyer Christopher L. Ayers has joined the Firm, strengthening its nationwide litigation practice and expanding its plaintiff- and consumer-protection capabilities. Known for his work holding corporations accountable in high-stakes fraud and complex commercial disputes, Ayers will help lead the Firm's next phase of growth across its offices.

Ayers joins Sbaiti & Company with a reputation as a fierce courtroom advocate with deep expertise in electronically stored information (ESI) and discovery, case development, and complex fraud matters. He has spent the past eight years on the plaintiff side, where he built a specialty in uncovering misconduct and developing novel legal theories. In this role, he has represented individuals, families, and public entities in cases against some of the country's most powerful corporations. At the Firm, Ayers will serve as Chair of the Consumer Protection Practice Group and Co-Chair of the Mass Tort Practice Group, helping to lead high-stakes plaintiff-side litigation nationwide.

“I’ve dedicated my career to holding bad actors accountable when regulators and institutions fail the people they’re meant to protect,” said Ayers. “Sbaiti & Company combines sophisticated, cutting-edge litigation with the entrepreneurial freedom to build something truly impactful—a national plaintiff practice that fights for vulnerable communities. I'm excited to be part of a team that takes on the cases that matter most. This is the work I was meant to do.”

Ayers has played a leading role in several landmark matters, including representing the Estate of Henrietta Lacks and her family in groundbreaking litigation against pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for unjustly profiting from her cells without consent, work that resulted in an historic settlement and helped reshape accountability standards in the life sciences industry. His practice has also spanned complex commercial disputes, consumer-protection matters, and high-impact plaintiff litigation against major corporate defendants.

Ayers and Firm partner Asim M. Badaruzzaman, who co-chairs the Firm's Mass Tort Practice Group with Ayers, previously worked together at Seeger Weiss. Their shared litigation philosophy and complementary strengths made Ayers the natural choice as the Firm deepens its plaintiff-side capabilities.

“Chris is one of the most dedicated, innovative litigators I’ve ever worked with,” said Badaruzzaman. “I’ve seen firsthand his ability to creatively craft winning strategies and fight relentlessly for his clients. Chris was the first person who came to mind for this role.”

“Chris joining the firm represents exactly the kind of growth we’ve been focused on — adding experienced, trial-tested litigators who share our values and raise the bar for the work we do,” said Mazin A. Sbaiti, founding partner of Sbaiti & Company. “As we continue to build a national litigation platform, Chris brings the judgment, creativity, and intensity that define how we approach high-stakes cases and how we serve our clients.”

Sbaiti & Company has established itself as a litigation firm known for taking on complex commercial disputes, fraud cases, class actions, and plaintiff-side matters that require both trial readiness and strategic depth. With offices in Texas and New Jersey, the Firm continues to grow its national footprint and strengthen its bench of experienced litigators.

Ayers has been recognized for his work by Forbes, Lawdragon, and the Association of American Law Schools, including being named to Forbes’ 2025 list of America’s Top Lawyers and the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America.

Ayers has also been repeatedly appointed by state and federal courts to leadership positions in some of the most complex and consequential litigations in the country. Most notably, he serves on the Plaintiffs Executive Committee and as Co-Chair of the E-Discovery Committee in the Social Media Adolescent Addiction/Personal Injury Products Liability Litigation, a landmark proceeding involving allegations that major social media platforms were intentionally designed to addict young users despite known risks to adolescent mental health.

The addition of Ayers underscores the Firm's commitment to expanding its plaintiff and consumer-protection work while reinforcing its longstanding reputation in complex, cutting-edge litigation, including landmark matters involving novel legal theories and industry-shaping disputes.

About Sbaiti & Company PLLC

Sbaiti & Company PLLC, with offices in Texas and New Jersey, is a national law firm focused on plaintiff and defendant representation in complex litigation matters. Our attorneys have deep experience in Business and Commercial Disputes, Investor and Securities Litigation, Shareholder and Derivative Litigation, Director and Officer Defense, Whistleblower and False Claims Act Litigation, Catastrophic Injury and Wrongful Death, Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Products Liability, Patent and Intellectual Property Litigation, Construction Litigation, Creditor’s Rights and Post-Judgment Collections and Business Advisory as Outside General Counsel. For more information, please visit www.sbaitilaw.com.

