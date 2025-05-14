Is That Really in the Bible? by Cletus McMurtry Becomes Amazon Bestseller

A Powerful Exploration of the Bible Through the Eyes of a War Veteran and Truth-Seeker

CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and U.S. Army veteran Cletus McMurtry has reached a remarkable milestone as his thought-provoking book, Is That Really in the Bible?, hit #1 Best Seller in two Amazon Kindle categories:

★ #1 in Parallel Bible Editions

★ #1 in Multiple Translations Christian Bibles

More than just a religious text commentary, Is That Really in the Bible? offers a fresh, logic-based, and experience-driven perspective on one of the most influential books in human history. McMurtry emphasizes that the Bible is not about religion—it’s about truth. Religion, he says, is a map, but the Bible is the terrain itself.

Having served over 30 years in the U.S. Army, including active duty as a helicopter gunship pilot during the Vietnam War, McMurtry draws on a lifetime of intense, near-death experiences and a deep, personal journey through Scripture. His time flying dangerous missions—including the perilous Nighthawk Missions—shaped his understanding of divine intervention and the unseen forces at work in the world.

“I decided to study the Bible like a manual—not just a sacred book you shouldn’t question,” says McMurtry. “I use logic and lived experiences to separate Biblical fact from fiction.”

The book breaks away from traditional theological interpretations, focusing instead on unfiltered Biblical truths uncovered through personal revelation and critical analysis. McMurtry encourages readers to challenge what they’ve been told and reexamine the Bible without inherited religious "baggage."

A Guide for Seekers, Skeptics, and Believers Alike

Is That Really in the Bible? is a compelling resource for:

- Readers seeking clarity about Scripture beyond denominational lenses

- Bible students and scholars interested in non-traditional insights

- Veterans and others drawn to the spiritual meaning found through life’s trials

- Anyone eager to uncover the deeper, often overlooked messages of the Bible



About the Author

Cletus McMurtry is a decorated war veteran and lifelong Bible student. Raised in a Christian household, McMurtry’s journey of faith took a profound turn when he began questioning traditional teachings and chose to explore the Bible as a standalone, divinely inspired manual. His years in the military, combined with a logical and fearless approach to Scripture, make his voice a unique and refreshing one in the world of Biblical commentary.



