Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on S.C. Supreme Court Ruling in Planned Parenthood v. South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement in response to the South Carolina Supreme Court's ruling in Planned Parenthood South Atlantic v. South Carolina:
"Time and time again, we have defended the right to life in South Carolina, and time and time again, we have prevailed," said Governor Henry McMaster. "Today's ruling is another clear and decisive victory that will ensure the lives of countless unborn children remain protected and that South Carolina continues to lead the charge in defending the sanctity of life."
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.