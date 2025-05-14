New Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in Goochland County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that Amazon is building its fourth Virginia robotics fulfillment center, RIC6, in Goochland County, creating more than 1,000 jobs. RIC6 will be a 3.1 million-square-foot facility with a 650,000-square-foot footprint on a 107-acre parcel.

“Amazon’s decision to establish its fourth state-of-the-art robotics fulfillment center in Virginia is a resounding affirmation of Virginia’s business-friendly environment and the quality of our workforce,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This transformative new facility in Goochland County will generate over 1,000 high-quality jobs and further solidifies Amazon’s long-term investment in our communities. We are proud of this valued partnership and look forward to supporting Amazon’s continued growth and innovation here in Virginia.”

“Amazon’s continued expansion in Virginia is a testament to the collaboration between state, regional and local partners who are committed to smart, strategic growth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “This project is the result of long-term planning in Goochland County and strong infrastructure investments by the Commonwealth. Amazon’s latest investment will bring significant economic opportunity to the region.”

“Virginia continues to be a great home for Amazon thanks to its robust infrastructure, talented workforce, and supportive business environment,” said Amazon’s Vice President of Worldwide Economic Development and Public Policy, Holly Sullivan. “We’re proud to officially break ground on our fourth robotics fulfillment center in the commonwealth, furthering our substantial investment in Virginia. This new 3.1 million-square-foot fulfillment center represents our commitment to innovation and job creation right here in Virginia. We’re grateful to Governor Youngkin, the Goochland County leaders, and all our partners across Virginia for their ongoing support in making this possible.”

RIC6 is the company’s fourth robotics fulfillment center in the Commonwealth. In the robotics fulfillment center, Amazon employees will pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys. Amazon opened ORF3 in 2022 in Suffolk, and in 2023, Amazon announced ORF4 in Virginia Beach, which will launch later this year. The company launched RIC4 in Henrico County in 2024. In addition to the company’s HQ2 in Arlington, Amazon has 15 Whole Foods Markets, five Amazon Fresh stores, and three Same Day Sites in Virginia Beach, Richmond and Springfield.

“Having the right transportation infrastructure is essential to attracting and growing business,” said Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III. “I am pleased that we could partner with Amazon to deliver a critical transportation project that directly supports their fourth robotic fulfillment center in the Commonwealth. Through our best-in-class SMART SCALE prioritization process, we were able to support this important transportation project and drive economic development. I look forward to our continued partnership with Amazon.”

In 2023, Goochland County secured funding through the Commonwealth’s SMART SCALE prioritization process and the Central Virginia Transportation Authority’s regional transportation funding for a diverging diamond interchange at Ashland Road (Route 623). Less than a mile from RIC6, the new interchange will improve the flow of traffic and increase safety.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amazon to the Goochland business community,” said Goochland County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Winfree. “Their decision to locate in the Rockville Opportunity Corridor has already proven to be beneficial to the region by helping to secure funding for critical transportation improvements. Amazon’s continued investment in the Commonwealth, and now Goochland County, is proof of both Virginia’s and Goochland’s appeal as a great place to do business.”

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $135 billion in Virginia, including infrastructure and compensation to employees, and has created more than 42,000 direct jobs in the Commonwealth. These investments support an additional 195,400 indirect jobs across the state, in fields like construction and professional services, and have contributed more than $96 billion to the Virginia GDP, on top of the company’s direct investments.

“It’s an exciting day in Goochland County and in the Commonwealth,” said Senator Luther Cifers. “Amazon chose well thanks to Governor Youngkin’s leadership in making Virginia the best place to do business and to Goochland County’s incredible work over the last 15 years or so that have made it one of the best places in Virginia to live and work.”

“Today’s groundbreaking marks an exciting new chapter for Goochland County,” said Delegate, David Owen. “Amazon’s decision to locate its fourth Virginia robotics fulfillment center here highlights the strengths of our community and workforce. This 3.1 million-square-foot facility will create substantial employment opportunities for our residents and contribute to the economic vitality of our region. We welcome Amazon as a partner in Goochland’s future growth and prosperity.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Goochland County on the project. The facility will be located at 2022 Ashland Road in Goochland County.