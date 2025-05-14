New York Times “Reporting” Fails to Mention ICE Arrests of Criminal Illegal Aliens Charged with Kidnapping, Assault, Firearms Offenses, and Theft

The New York Times story falsely paints a narrative that ICE targeted coffee workers—the truth is criminal illegal aliens were the targets

WASHINGTON – The New York Times story falsely painted a narrative that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) targeted illegal alien coffee workers in Hawaii. The truth is ICE targeted criminal illegal aliens and conducted unaccompanied minor welfare checks to ensure children are not being abused, trafficked or otherwise exploited.

“Our brave ICE agents conducted operations in Hawaii to protect communities from violent criminals who shouldn’t be in our country. The targets of the operation in Hawaii included criminal illegal aliens charged with kidnapping, assault, distribution of deadly drugs, domestic abuse, and theft,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Why does the New York Times continue to peddle false sob stories of criminal illegal aliens but ignore their victims? Completely leaving out the facts and rap sheets of criminals arrested shows the New York Times's complete bias. This story was nothing but an attempt to mislead the public.”

Below are some of the criminal illegal aliens arrested in Hawaii that the New York Times failed to report:

On January 23, 2025, HSI Honolulu administratively arrested Rescue Suda, a citizen of the Marshall Islands. The Circuit Court of Hawaii County, Hawaii previously convicted Suda of Felony Assault. Suda was also arrested for kidnapping and terroristic threatening.

On February 25, 2025, HSI Honolulu arrested Navor Salas-Cruz, 52, a citizen of Mexico. Salas-Cruz was identified as being present in the United States after a prior order of removal. Salas-Cruz has multiple immigration encounters starting in 1996 including 2 prior removals and has a lengthy state criminal history ranging from assault, DWI, forgery, driving without a license, criminal contempt of court, family abuse. Federal charges include 8 U.S.C. § 1326(a) and 18 U.S.C § 922(g)(l) for one count of reentry of removed alien and one count of felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

On January 25, 2025, HSI Honolulu arrested RJ Marsolo, a citizen of the Federated States of Micronesia. The State of Hawaii, Circuit Court of the First Circuit, previously convicted Marsolo of assault in the first degree and assault in the third degree and sentenced him to a total of 10 years imprisonment.

On January 25, 2025, HSI Honolulu arrested Herman Faamausili, A citizen of Samoa. The United States District Court, District of Hawaii, previously convicted Faamausili of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine and sentenced him to 70 months imprisonment. The immigration judge ordered Faamausili’s previous removal from the United States on September 15, 2021.

On January 26, 2025, HSI Honolulu arrested Heine a citizen of the Federated States of Micronesia. The Superior Court of Guam convicted JAI of theft by receiving, sentencing him to 5 years in prison, and assault, sentencing him to 1 year in prison. The immigration judge previously ordered JAI’s removal from the United States on April 16, 2020.

###