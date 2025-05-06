BostonSight Announces FitConnect® 3.0

Adjust optics and properties in FitConnect 3.0

Enhanced scleral lens design and order management platform for practitioners provides exceptional user experience

The improvements provide a more intuitive user interface as well as advancements in lens design capabilities. We are confident this upgrade will also improve overall fitting and practice efficiency.” — Sara Yost, President and CEO

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BostonSighttoday announced it has released FitConnect 3.0, a significant advancement in the web-based scleral lens fitting and order management system for BostonSight SCLERAL BostonSight was the first specialty lens manufacturer to provide eye care practitioners with a web-based platform for real time scleral lens design, sent directly to the manufacturing lab. FitConnect is an innovative application that enables quadrant-specific, independent adjustments, SmartChanneltechnology, and SmartSightFSE for HOA correction without an aberrometer. FitConnect also integrates effortlessly with leading industry profilometers, empowering practitioners to digitally design custom scleral lenses using BostonSight’s advanced design feature, Smart360“When we introduced FitConnect in 2017, we delivered a platform that would empower practitioners to design BostonSight lenses the way they envisioned to address the needs of their patients and support their practice workflow. As BostonSight is both a busy clinic and a manufacturer, we have a unique perspective on not only patient care, but also clinical workflow and the needs of a business,” said Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO. “We are always looking for ways to improve the practitioner experience and their feedback has helped design FitConnect 3.0. The improvements provide a more intuitive user interface as well as advancements in lens design capabilities. We are confident this upgrade will also improve overall fitting and practice efficiency. We’re excited to deliver the new FitConnect platform to our growing customer network around the world.”In addition to the updated user interface, FitConnect 3.0 now allows practitioners to make changes to limbal clearance in addition to haptics in a quad-specific manner, design multifocal lenses with SmartFocus™, and add SmartChannels specifically for reducing lens suction or vaulting anatomical obstacles. FitConnect 3.0 provides advanced practice management tools and guides practitioners with lens design by providing recommended measurements and fitting tips throughout the order process. The platform also supports multiple languages and incorporates feature flex, allowing the platform to be customized for BostonSight’s global manufacturing partners.Coming later in 2025, FitConnect will add Quad-Elevation™, an industry-leap forward in the custom design of scleral lenses. Quad-Elevation will let practitioners modify the mid-peripheral corneal zone. With quad-specific customization in the haptic, limbal and mid-peripheral corneal zones, practitioners will be able modify the lens across 12 independent zones. This level of available customization ensures that practitioners can easily fit patients with irregular corneas and scleral shapes, providing best comfort, visual acuity, and long-term ocular health.

