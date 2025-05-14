ACASS Expands Managed Fleet with Four New Aircraft

Praetor 500 is managed under the ACASS Canadian AOC and available for both private and charter operations. Citation X available for charter

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACASS is proud to announce the continued growth of its managed fleet with the addition of four new aircraft: a Praetor 500, a Citation X, a Gulfstream G700, and a Global XRS.The Praetor 500, based in Montreal, is managed under the ACASS Canadian AOC and available for both private and charter operations. The Citation X, based in Halifax, is also managed under the Canadian AOC and available for charter. The Gulfstream G700 will operate under a private San Marino registration and be based in Dubai. The Global XRS, flying under a private Canadian registration, will split its base between London and New York.“Growing our fleet of managed aircraft is one of our top priorities,” said ACASS CEO Andre Khury, “so adding these aircraft is obviously noteworthy. Importantly, these additions all came by way of client referrals, which is incredibly gratifying and a clear result of our commitment to service that always goes above and beyond.”The ACASS worldwide fleet now includes 23 aircraft, all managed on behalf of their owners—either privately or commercially under ACASS’s Irish (EJ), Canadian (C), or San Marino (T7) AOCs. Each management program includes client- customized support services , registry options, and management features, all assembled to simplify ownership, maximize value, and ensure the highest safety and compliance standards.About ACASSACASS is a global leader in private aviation services, specializing in aircraft management, sales and acquisitions, crew staffing, and charter. With over 30 years of experience, ACASS delivers customized aviation solutions backed by a commitment to integrity, professionalism, and operational excellence.

