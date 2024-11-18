Submit Release
ACASS Appoints Patrick Enz as Senior Vice President of Aircraft Management and Charter Sales

ACASS is a leading provider of highly customized support services for business aviation worldwide

ACASS Corporate Offices in Montreal, Quebec Canada

ACASS, A global leader in business aviation services, announces appointment of Patrick Enz as Senior Vice President of Aircraft Management and Charter Sales.

Patrick will play a vital role in helping us continue to grow and expand what we are able to offer our clients worldwide.”
— Andre Khury, CEO
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in Switzerland and the U.K., Mr. Enz will spearhead efforts to expand ACASS’s global aircraft management fleet and enhance its growing charter services offering.

With nearly three decades of industry expertise, Mr. Enz brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. He began his career with Swissair and has since held executive positions with prominent organizations such as Jet Aviation, Rizon Jet, and Hawker Pacific Asia. Most recently, he worked as a consultant, advising companies on international business development, market expansion, and strategic growth initiatives.

“We couldn’t be happier to add Patrick to the ACASS team,” said CEO Andre Khury. “His experience, skill set, and—critically—professional philosophy are perfectly aligned with ours. Patrick will play a vital role in helping us continue to grow and expand what we are able to offer our clients worldwide.”

ACASS is a leading provider of highly customized support services for business aviation worldwide. Since 1994, we have been empowering leaders and visionaries to own their journeys with world-class expertise and best-in-class services, including sales & acquisition, flight crew staffing, aircraft management, leasing, and charter. ACASS is headquartered in Montreal with regional presence across the globe.

