ACASS Appoints Garen Kilicci as Sales Director, Western U.S., to Service Growing Demand for ACASS Services in the Region
ACASS, a Montreal-based leader in business aviation support services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Garen Kilicci as Sales Director, Western U.S.
“ACASS has seen tremendous growth in awareness of our brand and demand for our entire range of support services in the U.S. market over the last five years,” said ACASS CEO Andre Khury. “To not just meet that demand, but also the extremely high expectations our clients have from us, we seek out the very best people in the industry. Without a doubt, Garen reaches that bar. He has the experience, the intelligence, and no less importantly, the spirit we look for in everyone at ACASS. We’re delighted to have him on our team.”
ACASS is a leading provider of highly customized support services for business aviation worldwide. Since 1994, ACASS has been empowering leaders and visionaries to own their journeys with world-class expertise and best-in-class services, including sales and acquisitions, flight crew staffing, aircraft management, leasing, and charter. Headquartered in Montreal, ACASS has a regional presence across the globe.
