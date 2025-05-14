Cramer, Coons Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Increase Veteran Access to Suicide Prevention Services

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT

April 9, 2025 Rachel Buening

WASHINGTON, D.C. – When Congress passed the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019, it authorized several new programs designed to improve veterans’ access to mental health care. Among the provisions, the bill established the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP) to reduce veteran suicide through a community-based approach.

While the SSG Fox SPGP authorized $174 million to be appropriated for Fiscal Year 2021 through Fiscal Year 2025, neither North Dakota nor Delaware, or entities serving these states, have received any funding.

To address this shortcoming, U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Chris Coons (D-DE) introduced the bipartisan Every State Counts for Veterans Mental Health Act to provide for priority consideration of SSG Fox SPGP applications to entities in states which have not previously received a grant.

“Veterans across North Dakota and the nation bravely served our country and have been promised timely access to mental healthcare, no matter where they live,” said Cramer. “Our bipartisan bill provides a practical fix to ensure North Dakota veterans receive suicide prevention support if they need it.”

“We have a duty to support those who have volunteered to serve in our armed forces, and no aid is more urgent than helping our veterans at risk of suicide,” said Coons. “Until now, Delaware has missed out on critical funds to address veterans’ mental health and suicide risk despite the amazing organizations in the First State ready to expand their reach. This bill rights that wrong so that more Delaware veterans who have risked their lives to keep us safe will receive the life-saving support they deserve when they come home.”

The legislation is supported by several organizations, including the North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs (NDDVA), American Legion Department of North Dakota, Disabled American Veterans Department of North Dakota, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of North Dakota.

“Thank you, Senator Cramer, for leading this legislation,” said Lonnie Wangen, Commissioner of NDDVA. “Highly rural states such as North Dakota face a unique challenge in serving our most vulnerable veterans. NDDVA considers suicide prevention the most important and difficult task we are facing. Two words that need to stop being used together are “veteran” and “suicide.” We need all the partners and resources available and appreciate any help we can get in this critical mission.”

Click here for bill text.

