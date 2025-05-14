Smokey Bones Launches NEW All Day Happy Hour with Big Flavors and Good Times

Daily specials all day, every day throughout the entire restaurant, starting at just $3

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smokey Bones introduces a Happy Hour that’s so unbelievably good you might just have a ‘pinch me’ moment to ensure these deals are real. The new menu includes offerings starting at just $3, available all day, every day, throughout the entire restaurant.“We’re known and loved for our bold flavors, and now we’re excited to make an equally bold move with our new Happy Hour that guests can enjoy at any time,” said Hal Lawlor, President for Smokey Bones. “Consumers are seeing prices soar, especially with food and dining out, so we’re excited to offer these amazing deals that help them stress less and enjoy more.”Cheers any day of the week with these Happy Hour deals. There’s no need to wait until Friday.$3 Single Pour Wells and $5 Premium Pours$4 Bones Rita: Smokey Bones’ take on the classic margarita with tequila, triple sec, citrus sour, and fresh lime$5 House Wines$15 Beer BucketsSavor these tasty dining deals, available exclusively in the bar area, and pair them with an ice-cold beverage from the Smokey Bones full bar. They're great for mixing and matching to share with your crew.$6 Boneless Wings$6 Pulled Pork Sammy$7 Cheeseburger$7 MagNachosMore Bones for Your BuckWant in on some meaty deals for your favorite meals? Join the Bones Club . The Smokey Bones rewards program enables loyal customers to earn points on every purchase, enjoy instant savings, receive birthday treats and exclusive offers, plus experience less wait time at the restaurants, and more. Signup is free. New members receive an instant $5 off reward and 50 points towards your next visit!For more information about Smokey Bones, including menu and locations, visit www.smokeybones.com About Smokey BonesThe ‘Masters of Meat,’ Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award-winning ribs, crave-worthy cocktails , and memorable moments in 54 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night every day. Smokey Bones also has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import, and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. Smokey Bones offers a 20 percent discount to active duty and veterans with ID.

