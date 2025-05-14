Jakub Leps Promoted to General Manager of Newsmatics Data Sciences

Leps to lead strategy and operations at the forefront of data innovation

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newsmatics, a news technology company known for its suite of innovative digital media products, is proud to announce the promotion of Jakub Leps to General Manager of Newsmatics Data Sciences.

In this elevated role, Leps will oversee the strategy and operations of the Data Sciences Division, guiding the development of cutting-edge tools and insights driven by the Newsmatics News Index. He will work closely with data science, media research, and commercialization teams to execute strategic initiatives and report progress to executive leadership.

Leps brings a rich legacy of editorial and strategic leadership, having joined Newsmatics in 2000. He initially served as chief editor for platforms such as Central Europe Online and U.S. Politics Today. In 2023, he was appointed chief content officer, where he led key projects including the development of Perspectify and the AI-powered press release generator, and the relaunch of U.S. Politics Today for a global audience.

“In this new role, I look forward to focusing on developing new tools and applications based on our Newsmatics News Index, working closely with colleagues in data science, media research, tech and other departments,” Leps said.

Newsmatics CEO David Rothstein added: “Jakub brings a rare combination of editorial depth, technical acumen, and strategic vision. His leadership has already helped shape some of our most innovative products. As General Manager of Data Sciences, he is perfectly positioned to take our data-driven solutions to the next level.”

Beyond his work at Newsmatics, Leps has worn many hats — from deputy mayor of Prague 11 to university lecturer and media commentator — further enriching his perspective and leadership style. For more information about Newsmatics, visit their website here.

About

Newsmatics is an independent, privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, DC, focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. The company's workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. It does not rely on advertising as a material source of its revenue.

