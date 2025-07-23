AI and Global Collaboration Take Center Stage at Newsmatics’ Prague Workshop

Newsmatics executives and associates conclude Prague workshops with a team-building adventure into the nature.

Global teams met to discuss advancing products such as EIN Presswire, Perspectify and the Newsmatics News Index during strategy workshops.

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newsmatics, a leader in AI-powered news intelligence, concluded a week of workshops focused on integrating artificial intelligence across its growing platforms and products, expanding digital tools and strengthening global collaboration.Executives, data scientists, tech experts, marketers, and associates from the United States and Europe met in Prague , Czechia, to align on technical priorities, innovation, and map out key steps in product development.A key focus was continuing the modernization of EIN Presswire to streamline press release creation and improve distribution.Department leaders were also interviewed about the significance of their roles and the projects they have underway. They said the workshops underscored a collective focus on innovation and collaboration across departments and regions.Overall, department updates highlighted efforts to enhance the speed, accessibility and connectivity of Newsmatics’ suite of products. During the sessions, teams reviewed workflow improvements, infrastructure upgrades and broader integration of AI across internal systems.Meanwhile, the strategic communications team discussed outreach for Substack newsletters, including editorial strategies for U.S. Politics Today and expansion plans for the EIN Presswire Substack , which serves communications professionals.Both newsletters are produced and managed by a team at Newsmatics, the parent company of EIN Presswire.The news tech powerhouse continues to evolve its digital platforms through strategic planning, global teamwork and applied innovation. Click here for more information about the company.ABOUT NEWSMATICSNewsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics’ workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics.com.

