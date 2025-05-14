Entrex Files Quarterly Report with OTC Markets, Highlighting Strategic Market Expansion

Entrex Logo Entrex Florida Market Entrex Oil and Gas Market Entrex Art Market Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex Files Quarterly Report with OTC Markets, Highlighting Strategic Market ExpansionEntrex (OTC: NTRX) announced today the filing of its quarterly report with OTC Markets, marking the company's strategic transition from a single-sector carbon focus to a diversified network of alternative sector and regional markets. Each new market leverages Entrex’s proven and regulatory-compliant technology platform designed to enable institutional and accredited investors to find, research, track, manage, and trade private securities in entrepreneurial sectors.“With shifting cultural and policy sentiment away from ESG and environmental securities, we saw an opportunity to broaden the application of our proven platform to support institutional fixed-income investors,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex. “Our financial statements now reflect early licensing agreements and structured relationships across each emerging marketplace—illustrating the revenue potential and scalability of our model.”Thomas Harblin, Partner at Entrex, added, “By maintaining 51% non-dilutive ownership in each licensed market and offering an 11.6x EBITDA buyout option, we enable sector operators to grow their platforms under a known exit framework. This structure minimizes capital expenditure and operational risk for Entrex while creating compelling value opportunities for NTRX shareholders.”Watkins continued, “Licensing our proven Entrex Capital Market platform—demonstrated through real revenues and profits—is a logical next step. We anticipate generating scalable issuer licensing fees and recurring transaction revenues, both of which will support long-term shareholder value.”“With 33 million private companies in the United States compared to only 18,000 publicly traded ones, the market opportunity is massive. Our goal is to provide a capital access and investment infrastructure that serves this underserved majority with proven, regulatory-compliant, and revenue-based technology.”________________________________________About EntrexEntrex (OTC: NTRX) is a publicly traded company that creates regulatory-compliant marketplaces for private company securities. Its platform enables institutional and accredited investors to access fixed-income, revenue-based securities, including TIGRcubs(Top-Line Income Generating Rights Certificates). These structured financial instruments provide non-dilutive growth capital to issuers and scalable, cash-flow-backed returns to investors.Entrex licenses its platform to sector-specific and regional markets, each operating under a $31 million licensing agreement, with Entrex retaining a 51% equity position and a performance-based acquisition option. The company also operates the Private Company Index (PCI), which benchmarks top-line revenue performance across private enterprises.To learn more, visit www.entrex.net Media Contact:Stephen H. WatkinsChief Executive Officer

