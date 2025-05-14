MPD Seeking Attempted Carjacking Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an attempted unarmed carjacking in Northeast.

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1300 block of 4th Street, Northeast, for a report of an attempted carjacking. The suspect attempted to take the victims’ vehicle and assaulted one of the victims who attempted to intervene. The suspect fled after the assault and did not obtain the vehicle.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25062435

###