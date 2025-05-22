aqua’s AI Copilot – New AI-Powered Feature for Simplifying Test Management

NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QA teams worldwide are increasingly moving toward automation through cloud test management solutions . Aqua Cloud has launched its new AI Copilot, a test management suite designed to streamline testing workflows and support software release processes. Aqua test management tool provides enterprises and regulated industries with capabilities for managing test cases, tracking requirements, and handling both manual and automated testing processes. The platform offers a centralised repository that combines automated and manual tests, customisable dashboards, and bug recording functionality. Integrations with tools such as Jira, Azure DevOps, Selenium, and Jenkins are designed to streamline project management and test automation for teams, allowing them to optimise their CI/CD pipelinesThe newly introduced AI Copilot functions as an assistant within Aqua's test management system. It is integrated directly into the platform to assist users with various tasks, including test case generation and test data preparation.Key features of the AI Copilot include:Requirements Generation: The system can generate requirements based on brief notes or descriptions provided by users.Test Case Generation: Users can generate test cases in various formats, including Behaviour-Driven Development (BDD) or user stories, using natural language input. The system also supports converting existing manual test cases into a BDD structure to align with automation standards.Methodology Support: The AI Copilot supports test case generation based on methodologies such as equivalence partitioning, boundary value analysis, and decision tables, allowing testers to generate multiple data-driven scenarios.Test Data Generation: The feature provides capabilities for creating test data, from simple values to complex datasets for performance testing, allowing teams to populate tests with structured data.Aqua Cloud provides test management tools for enterprise QA teams with experience in regulated environments, cloud testing, and automation workflows. The platform is used by public institutions, financial organisations, and technology teams for compliance maintenance, cycle time reduction, and QA visibility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.