Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Celebrates Problem-Solving Court Month with Community Service Project

To mark Problem-Solving Court Month, the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court recently participated in a volunteer project at Mercy Meals, a non-profit organization that provides food to those in need. The effort was part of a broader initiative aimed at strengthening community ties and highlighting the positive impact of drug courts on individuals and communities.

During the event, drug court participants and staff worked together to package meals, each designed to feed six individuals. In total, their efforts produced 6,912 meals. These meals will be distributed to underserved communities, helping to address food insecurity locally and beyond.

This act of service reflects the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court’s deep commitment to both recovery and community engagement, emphasizing their role in creating a healthier, more hopeful future.

For more information, please contact:

Matthew McManigal, Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402.371.8568 ext. 23 Email: matthew.mcmanigal@nejudicial.gov