Aker BioMarine to Showcase Innovation and Science at Vitafoods 2025

Visit Booth 3M127 to discover the latest advancements in marine omega supplements

We’re thrilled to be attending Vitafoods Europe once again—a key gathering for the global nutraceutical community. It's the perfect backdrop to share the latest developments at Aker BioMarine.” — Mercè Piñol, SVP Sales, Aker BioMarine

LYSAKER , NORWAY, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aker BioMarine Human Ingredients, a global innovator specializing in developing sustainable marine-based health ingredients for human health and nutrition, is ready to make a significant impact at Vitafoods Europe 2025. Located at Booth 3M127, the company will unveil its latest science and innovations in human health and nutrition, as well as its expansion into the algae market.Breaking New Ground with Revervia and PL+Aker BioMarine is set to spotlight Revervia, a newly launched plant-based algae ingredient delivering high-strength DHA from a clean, sustainable source. Reverviawas developed in response to growing global demand for vegan, clean-label supplements. The team is also excited to discuss the importance of PL+, a pioneering bioavailability enhancement platform designed to significantly improve the absorption of nutrients with low bioavailability, ensuring consumers get the most from every dose.Commitment to Innovation and Market RelevanceAker BioMarine will highlight its deep expertise in science-driven product development and sustainable innovation. The team will provide insights into how its portfolio supports functional formulations, enabling brands to meet rising consumer demand for health products that are both effective and environmentally responsible.With beauty from within products on the rise, Aker BioMarine is partnering with Sirio and Capsularis on two co-launches to support skin health. During Vitafoods Europe, the Aker BioMarine team will spotlight Krillagen, a unique combination of Superba Krilloil and Marine Collagen Type 1 in powder form for targeted skin benefits, developed in cooperation with Capsularis. HydraPearls™, a first to market capsule formulation of Superba BoostKrill oil, Collagen Type 1, and Hyaluronic Acid, helps support hydration and overall skin health.New Product Zone Feature: Eterna for Healthy AgingMaking its debut in the New Product Zone, Eterna is a premium formulation for healthy aging, combining three award-winning ingredients—Superba Krilloil, Kaneka Ubiquinol™, and AstaRealAstaxanthin. Manufactured in partnership with Gelpell in Switzerland, Eterna represents the future of evidence-backed, natural supplement solutions focused on aging well.Supporting Women’s HealthWith the women’s health segment becoming a dominant force in the supplement industry, Aker BioMarine is emphasizing the role of Superba Krilloil as a powerful solution. Backed by research, the ingredient supports a wide range of women’s health needs—from PMS and menopause symptom relief to promoting skin health, heart function, cognitive clarity, and overall well-being.Join Aker BioMarine at Booth 3M127As Europe’s dietary supplement market continues its rapid growth, Aker BioMarine remains at the forefront, offering science-backed, sustainable ingredients for modern health challenges. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 3M127 at Vitafoods 2025 to learn more about how Aker BioMarine is shaping the future of nutrition with innovative, sustainable solutions.“We’re thrilled to be attending Vitafoods Europe once again—a key gathering for the global nutraceutical community,” said Mercè Piñol, SVP Sales Human Health Ingredients EMEA & LATAM at Aker BioMarine “Vitafoods Europe is the perfect backdrop to share the latest developments at Aker BioMarine, while engaging with our customers, prospects, and industry peers who share our passion for innovation and sustainability in health and nutrition.”About Aker BioMarineAker BioMarine is a leading human health and nutrition innovator that develops sustainable marine-based health ingredients. By harnessing the natural, nutritional power of krill and algae, Aker BioMarine has a unique position in its industry by helping address global health challenges, such as omega-3 deficiencies. The ingredient portfolio consists of Superba KrillOil, Lysoveta, Revervia, and PL+, as well as the consumer brand, KoriKrill Oil. The innovative approach also extends into the spin-offs AION(reduce and recycle plastic waste across industries) and Understory(a protein brand). Aker BioMarine is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available at www.akerbiomarine.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.