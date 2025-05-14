Minister Dion George drives plastics pact to cut waste and boost jobs

Dr Dion George, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, held a landmark meeting with GreenCape on Monday, 12 May 2025 to advance South Africa’s circular economy, with a focus on the impactful South African Plastics Pact. Following the recent Copenhagen Climate Ministerial in Denmark, where growing pressure from Europe highlighted the urgent need for South Africa to tackle environmental complexities, including plastic pollution’s contribution to climate change, this collaboration signals the Department’s steadfast commitment to driving sustainability, sparking job creation, and fuelling economic growth through innovative environmental solutions.

The South African Plastics Pact, led by GreenCape, unites 50 leading organisations, including industry giants like Unilever, Coca-Cola, and Woolworths, representing 35% of South Africa’s plastic economy. The Pact has achieved significant progress towards its 2025 goals, reducing plastic straws by 91%, achieving a 45% output recycling rate, and increasing average recycled content in packaging to 18%. These bold achievements demonstrate the impact of collective action in curbing plastic waste and promoting circularity, directly addressing global concerns about plastic pollution’s role in exacerbating climate change.

Minister George engaged with Pact members on their concerns regarding regulatory uncertainty and complexities surrounding Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs), which are critical for assessing the environmental impact of plastics. He announced plans to review Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations and address the proliferation of Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs), which has posed hurdles in the plastics value chain. By partnering with the private sector to streamline regulations, clarify LCA methodologies, and optimise the role of PROs, the Department is paving the way for businesses to innovate, minimise environmental impact, and boost economic prosperity.

“My vision is to harness the ingenuity of the private sector to forge a sustainable future that creates jobs and drives economic growth while responding to international calls for cleaner environments,” declared Dr George. “The South African Plastics Pact’s pioneering success inspires us to refine our policies and accelerate South Africa’s leadership in the global circular economy.”

The Department will deepen its partnership with GreenCape and key stakeholders to ensure regulatory tools empower the broader industry to adopt sustainable practices. This forward-thinking collaboration will cement South Africa’s position as a global leader in environmental stewardship, addressing European and global expectations while unlocking new economic opportunities for all.

For media enquiries please contact:

Thobile Zulu-Molobi

Cell: +27 82 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: +27 82 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

