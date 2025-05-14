Megan Adams to Support Founders with Complimentary Pitch Feedback at GITEX Europe

Pitch support is available to early stage startup founders at GITEX Europe.

Volunteer Mentorship Sessions Led by Megan Adams at GITEX Europe Highlight Need for Founder Equity

Strong ideas are everywhere, but access isn’t. These sessions are one small way to help level the playing field and make sure more voices get heard.” — Megan Brittain Adams

BERLIN, GERMANY, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of an ongoing commitment to mentoring early-stage entrepreneurs, Megan Brittain Adams will offer complimentary one-on-one pitch feedback sessions to startup founders attending GITEX Europe, taking place May 21–23, 2025, in Berlin.

Adams currently serves as Entrepreneur in Residence at Raha Beach Ventures, advising aspiring founders on strategy, storytelling, and team development. She also holds the role of Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Outreach at Professional.me, a UAE-and-USA-based AI company specializing in ethical talent management.

Her participation in GITEX Europe follows Professional.me’s recognition at the AI Everything Global Supernova Pitch Competition in Dubai, where the company was selected as one of the top AI startups worldwide.

The Berlin pitch feedback sessions are not part of a commercial program, but rather a volunteer initiative to give back to the startup community. Sessions will be focused on helping early-stage founders refine their core messaging, clarify their value proposition, and prepare for future conversations with investors and partners.

While the pitch feedback sessions are open to all early-stage founders, Adams notes that the barriers are often even steeper for women in the startup space. According to a 2023 report by PitchBook, female-only founding teams received just 2.1% of total venture capital funding globally—a number that has remained stubbornly low for years.

“Strong ideas are everywhere, but access isn’t,” said Adams. “These sessions are one small way to help level the playing field and make sure more voices get heard.”

Adams brings a non-traditional background to the startup ecosystem. She began her career in public relations, with award-winning education campaigns in collaboration with FEMA and the US Geological Survey in California. Later, she transitioned into clinical healthcare, graduating from the accelerated nursing program at Johns Hopkins University, one of the most competitive and prestigious programs of its kind.

Her work in the UAE includes serving as Chief Nursing Officer for a 250-person clinical team and co-founding a pediatric homecare startup that became the first in the region to receive CARF’s highest level of international accreditation for quality of care.

In recent years, Adams has judged the regional rounds of the Hult Prize at Hult International Business School, mentored student-led ventures at the University of Dubai Pitch Competition, and developed the Raha Beach Ventures Internship Program, which has supported aspiring entrepreneurs from top global universities.

Appointments for the GITEX Europe sessions are limited and intended for early-stage founders seeking strategic guidance on pitch development.

Event Details:

📍 Messe Berlin, Germany

📅 May 21–23, 2025

📩 Inquiries and appointment requests: contact@rahabeach.io

