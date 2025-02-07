Professional.me Earns GITEX Europe Berlin Prize at AI Everything Global Supernova Pitch Competition

Ryan Adams, CEO and Founder of Professional.me, accepts the GITEX Europe Award

First-Ever Pitch Entry Sets the Stage for Upcoming Showcase in Berlin

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its debut pitch competition, Professional.me—a pioneering AI-driven talent platform—secured the GITEX Europe Berlin Prize at this year’s AI Everything Global Supernova Pitch Competition in Dubai. One of several prominent awards presented at the event, the GITEX Europe Berlin Prize recognizes Professional.me’s breakthrough approach to recruitment, often described as the “GPS and Google Maps of talent acquisition" for its streamlined, end-to-end functionality.

AI Everything Global is among the world’s foremost AI gatherings, convening innovators, researchers, and entrepreneurs to explore how cutting-edge intelligence can transform industries worldwide. Professional.me’s recognition at such a high-profile forum highlights the platform’s potential to reshape how companies connect with talent.

“Earning this prize in our very first pitch competition validates our 2.5 years of hard work in R&D,” said Ryan Adams, Founder and CEO of Professional.me. “We’ve leveraged proprietary AI models and hundreds of millions of data points to standardize recruitment. Now, we look forward to bringing our solution to GITEX Europe Berlin, where many of our prospective clients are eager to see it in action.”

Stepping onto the European Stage

By receiving the GITEX Europe Berlin Prize, Professional.me is poised to participate in the GITEX Europe Berlin event—an opportunity to engage directly with Europe’s vibrant technology community and showcase its AI-powered recruitment platform to businesses seeking an innovative edge in talent acquisition.

Professional.me originally emerged from stealth at the GITEX Global event in October, unveiling a platform that rethinks traditional recruitment processes. With its intuitive design and data-driven intelligence, Professional.me empowers organizations to source, screen, and match candidates with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency.

Through dedicated programs for early-stage startups and free access for charitable organizations, Professional.me also demonstrates its commitment to social impact and the broader vision of shaping an inclusive future of work.

About Professional.me

Professional.me is a GDPR compliant AI-powered talent platform set to transform global recruitment through proprietary AI models and the analysis of hundreds of millions of data points. This groundbreaking solution streamlines talent acquisition, helping organizations and job seekers navigate the hiring process with remarkable speed and clarity.

Legal Disclaimer:

