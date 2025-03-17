AI Won’t Replace Recruiters—But It Will Replace Your CV, Says Megan Adams on The Z Way Podcast

On Air: Dr. Ghenwa Habbal, Soumana Ammar, Megan Brittain Adams, and Krupa Jatania

Megan Adams of Professional.me joins The Z Way Podcast, declaring CVs outdated and sharing how AI reshapes talent management and generational hiring.

We’re still recruiting on the same foundational pillar as 560 years ago—CVs invented by Leonardo da Vinci. It’s time to shift the paradigm.” — Megan Brittain Adams

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever wondered why finding the right talent feels harder than ever? Megan Adams, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Outreach at Professional.me, joined The Z Way podcast to shed light on this critical issue. In a candid, insightful conversation, Adams challenged traditional hiring practices and offered bold solutions for the modern workforce.

Appearing alongside respected HR expert Dr. Ghenwa Habbal, co-author of The Talent Matrix and a pioneer in talent psychology and emotional intelligence, Adams emphasized why companies should rethink how they identify talent:

“The current hiring process is failing everyone—regardless of generation. We're still using CVs, a method invented by Leonardo da Vinci, alongside outdated job descriptions. It’s no wonder companies struggle to find meaningful matches,” says Adams.

Why should you care? Because the talent crisis impacts everyone—from recent graduates struggling to showcase their value without traditional experience, to seasoned professionals overlooked by outdated hiring criteria. Adams highlights how Professional.me is solving this by harnessing AI to reduce bias and identify hidden talents.

“AI isn't here to replace recruiters—it's here to empower them. By automating initial candidate screenings, recruiters can engage more meaningfully, discovering the true potential behind each candidate. This isn’t just efficient—it's revolutionary.”

The podcast also spotlighted the importance of personal branding, something Adams insists is vital in today's job market.

“A resume can’t fully represent a person’s potential. By looking beyond job titles and into real-life experiences—like volunteer work or personal projects—we discover talent that traditional recruitment processes miss.”

Co-hosted by Krupa Jatania and Soumana Ammar, known for their lively and relatable style, the podcast offered both entertainment and actionable insights. Past episodes have explored forward-thinking topics such as reverse mentorship and generational shifts in cognitive approaches to work.

Listen to the full episode now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube, and discover how you and your organization can adapt and thrive in the rapidly changing world of recruitment.

About Professional.me

Professional.me is the groundbreaking AI-powered talent platform revolutionizing how organizations identify, evaluate, and manage talent by prioritizing skills over traditional qualifications. Operating globally, with headquarters in the USA and UAE, Professional.me is committed to creating a more equitable, efficient, and engaging recruitment and talent management experience.

