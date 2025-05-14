New National Awards Program to Spotlight Innovation in Retail Delivery

The Last Mile Retail Awards debut May 21 in Nashville with industry giants and disruptors on the honoree list

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumer expectations around delivery speed, convenience, and sustainability continue to evolve, a new national platform is emerging to recognize the retail leaders shaping the future of fulfillment.The inaugural Last Mile Retail Awards will debut on May 21, 2025, in Nashville, TN, honoring top-performing retailers and executives who are redefining excellence in home delivery.The event, presented in partnership with Home Delivery World and RETHINK Retail, will spotlight achievements across customer service, innovation, and operational excellence within the final mile of retail.“This isn’t just about delivery—it’s about how the best brands are turning logistics into loyalty,” said Arelis Bonilla, Founder of the Last Mile Retail Awards. “These awards highlight the companies raising the bar in the most competitive space in retail.”Award Categories Reflect a Changing Retail LandscapeFrom established powerhouses like ACE Hardware, Crate & Barrel, Macy’s, and Walmart, to high-growth disruptors such as Abt Electronics & Appliances, Technogym, and 1-800-Battery, the honorees span a range of categories, including furniture, appliances, fitness, automotive, and more.Select 2025 honorees include:• Retail Executive of the Year: Angela Gray Samuelson – Walmart• Social Impact Retailer of the Year: Bob’s Discount Furniture• Sustainable Retailer of the Year: Gardner-White Furniture & Mattress• Best Overall Customer Experience: Mattress Firm• Hall of Fame Inductee: Steven Anderson – Williams Sonoma• Most Innovative Retailers: AptDeco, Best Buy, Tractor Supply Co., Sam’s Club• Best Customer Service Honors: ZLINE Kitchen & Bath, CITY Furniture, Lowe’s, iFITLogistics Leaders Lend Their SupportThe gala is supported by leading logistics partners, including Aria Logistics, Pitt Ohio, Hub Group, Ryder, SCI, Speedy Delivery, My Home Delivery, and others, highlighting the crucial role of final-mile execution in achieving retail success.Event Details:🗓️ Date: May 21, 2025📍 Location: Sheraton Downtown Nashville🎟️ Tickets & sponsorship opportunities, please contact: Leena Nuńez at Leena@lastmileretailawards.comMedia Inquiries & Press Access:For interviews, press passes, honoree bios, or photography requests, please contact: Brian Mayes at brian@nashvillepublicity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.