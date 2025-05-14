AMEA Dubai 2025 Returns Bigger with Bitumen, Base Oil and Logistics, Co-Located with Roads, Traffic and Mobility

ABBL Logo ARTM Logo

Petrosil Announces the Return of AMEA Dubai 2025 with its Flagship ABBL Convention and Launch of the Co-Located ARTM Event

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petrosil is pleased to announce the much-anticipated return of its flagship industry gathering — the AMEA Bitumen, Base Oil and Logistics (ABBL) Convention and Exhibition — to Dubai on October 29, 2025, at the Conrad Hotel. After an 18-month hiatus, AMEA returns to Dubai with renewed momentum and a broader scope, offering enhanced value to stakeholders across the downstream energy and infrastructure ecosystem.

This year’s edition will mark a significant milestone with the launch of a new, co-located event: the AMEA Roads, Traffic and Mobility (ARTM) Convention and Exhibition, expanding the scope of the event to include rapidly emerging sectors such as smart infrastructure, road technology, mobility innovation, and traffic management.

AMEA’s Flagship ABBL Event: A Global Platform for Bitumen, Base Oil and Logistics

Now recognized as one of the most influential conferences in the petroleum and infrastructure industries across Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA), the ABBL Convention and Exhibition serves as a vital meeting point for decision-makers, technical experts, and commercial stakeholders.

Covering the entire value chain - from refining and production to shipping, trading, storage, and logistics - the ABBL event provides a strategic platform for networking, deal-making, and knowledge sharing. It is ideally timed during Q4, at the start of peak demand season when procurement decisions are at their peak and companies are preparing for the year ahead.

Introducing AMEA Roads, Traffic and Mobility (ARTM)

The co-located ARTM Convention and Exhibition will shine a spotlight on the critical sectors of road construction, traffic technology, and smart mobility, all of which are undergoing rapid transformation across the AMEA region.

As urban populations grow and infrastructure investment surges, there is a strong demand for solutions that are safe, sustainable, and technologically advanced. ARTM will bring together stakeholders from public and private sectors, including ministries, city planners, traffic system developers, civil contractors, and smart mobility innovators.

An Exceptional Lineup of Speakers

Both ABBL and ARTM will feature keynote presentations and panel discussions by senior industry experts, offering insights on market trends, regulatory updates, technology innovations, and investment opportunities.

Early confirmed speakers for ABBL and ARTM 2025 include:

Ms. Leticia Parra Rodríguez, General Manager, SRS-TOTAL

Mr. Bhupinder Singh, Director - Lubricants and Base Oils, Bluechemgroup, Germany

Ms. Karuna Sadasivam, Regional Director, Ergon

Mr. A.S. Prabhakar, Bitumen Expert (Former GM - Business Development, HPCL & Former COO, HINCOL)

Mr. Majid Safdari, Commercial Director, Vista Energie

Ms. Shervin Barati, Managing Director and CEO, Ethicon Exim Pvt Ltd

Mr. Dheeraj Satta, Chief Commercial Officer, AWS Group

This impressive roster underscores the event’s reputation as a premier knowledge-sharing and business platform for the industry.

Who Should Attend

The AMEA Dubai 2025 events are designed for professionals and companies involved in:

Bitumen and base oil production, refining, trading, and distribution

Lubricant blending and marketing

Tanker and bulk logistics, storage, and terminal operations

Road construction and maintenance

Civil engineering, smart city planning, and traffic management

Digital mobility solutions and transport infrastructure investment

Strong Regional Growth Drives Demand

Across the AMEA region, governments and private players are investing heavily in infrastructure development, urban mobility, and energy security. From road-building and expressways to port infrastructure and mobility technologies, the demand for bitumen, base oils, traffic solutions, and logistics services is growing year on year.

Petrosil’s proprietary data shows consistent year-over-year growth in regional imports, consumption, and production of bitumen, base oils and related materials - making Dubai a strategic hub to host the global industry once again.

A Vision for Integration and Collaboration

"AMEA’s return to Dubai marks a new chapter for our global events platform," said Riaz Lawyer, Founder and CEO of Petrosil Group. "By co-locating the new ARTM track with our core ABBL convention, we are creating a more integrated and dynamic ecosystem. This allows participants to explore synergies across sectors, expand their business networks, and engage in deeper conversations about the future of infrastructure, energy, and mobility in the region." He added: "We believe this expanded format will attract a more diverse audience, offering greater value to sponsors, exhibitors, and delegates alike."

Join Us in Dubai

The event is now open for delegate registrations, exhibition bookings, and sponsorship opportunities. Companies looking to showcase their products, explore partnerships, or gain market visibility are encouraged to secure their place early.

For registration, media inquiries, and partnership information, please visit: www.amea-conventions.com and www.amea-conventions.com/roads

