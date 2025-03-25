The Ultimate Gathering for Bitumen, Base Oil, Lubricants & Logistics: ABBL Bangkok & AMEA Dubai 2025

Petrosil AMEA Conference

BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated 1st Asia Bitumen, Base Oil & Lubricants (ABBL) Conference & Exhibition in Bangkok, co-organized by Petrosil and Enmore on April 24, 2025, and the 5th AMEA Bitumen, Base Oil & Logistics Convention & Exhibition in Dubai, organized by Petrosil on October 29, 2025, will bring together leading refiners, traders, and industry experts to discuss the latest market trends, sustainability innovations, and business opportunities in the sector.

Expert Insights on Industry Transformations

ABBL Bangkok 2025 will feature a dynamic lineup of industry leaders presenting cutting-edge insights, including:

✅ Sustainable Solutions for Infrastructure: Clear binders to combat urban heat islands and PMB resistant to hydrocarbons for airport durability – Ms. Leticia Parra Rodríguez, General Manager, SRS-TOTAL

✅ Current Trends in the APAC-Middle East Bitumen Market – Mr. Sathya Narayanan, Senior Market Reporter, Bitumen, Argus Media

✅ Indian Bitumen Market: Challenges and Opportunities – Mr. Arvind Vijayvergia, Former CGM, Indian Oil Corporation & Independent Bitumen Market Expert

✅ Driving Sustainability in Lubricants: The role of circular economy in Asia’s rapidly evolving markets – Mr. Shailendra Gokhale, Managing Director, Rosefield Energy Tech

✅ Base Oil Trends & Opportunities for the Year Ahead – Mr. Guo Harn Hong (Marc), Global Lead, Base Oils, Argus Media

✅ Future of EV Lubricants – Mr. Bhupinder Singh, Director - Lubricants and Base Oils, Bluechemgroup, Germany

✅ Middle East Bitumen Price Outlook for H2 2025: Key scenarios based on oil price trends – Mr. Ahmad Reza Yousefi, Managing Director, Infinity Galaxy

✅ Bitumen Waterproofing: Products & Market in the Middle East – Mr. Tarique Kamal, CEO, Petrozo Energy

✅ Optimizing Bitumen Packaging: Advantages, disadvantages, and market demands in Far East Asia – Ms. Elahe Borghei, Commercial Manager, Black Castle Petro

Industry Growth & Strategic Market Opportunities

As global trade flows evolve and demand for sustainable infrastructure rises, ABBL Bangkok and AMEA Dubai will offer critical insights into:

🔹 Bitumen Market Expansion – China, India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East remain key demand drivers, driven by large-scale infrastructure projects.

🔹 Base Oil & Lubricants Innovation – With a focus on sustainability, electric vehicle lubricants, and circular economy strategies.

🔹 Logistics & Supply Chain Efficiency – Addressing trade disruptions, shipping trends, and new investment opportunities in the sector.

Industry Leaders Backing ABBL Bangkok & AMEA Dubai 2025

ABBL Bangkok and AMEA Dubai 2025 have garnered strong industry support from some of the most prominent names in the bitumen, base oil, and logistics sectors. Top sponsors and key industry players backing these prestigious events include Hormozan Oil, Petro Sanat Hormozan, Ravan Shimi Hormozan, SDR Shipping, RDR Energy, Espad Darya Paya, TEC Container Solutions, Richmond Group, Bright Fortune (Singapore), Gayatram, Radian Shipping, Petrozo Energy, Arta Marine Star, BITCOL, PW Lubes, Qingdao BLT Flexitank Solution Co., Ltd., and many others. Their participation underscores the significance of these events as premier platforms for high-level networking, strategic partnerships, and market expansion across Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

Early Confirmed Participating Companies for ABBL Bangkok 2025

Top industry players and stakeholders are set to participate in ABBL Bangkok 2025, representing a diverse and influential lineup from across the bitumen, base oil, and logistics sectors. Notable participants include Apalene Technology, Argus Media, Bangchak Sriracha (BSRC), Barena Group Sdn Bhd, Bitumex International UK Ltd, BMM, Bright Fortune (Singapore), Catalyst Petrochem, Chevron, Gayatram Pte. Ltd., Indochina Asphalt Company (Limited), IRPC, Kinslee Enterprises Ltd, KQKS Group, Petrozo Energy, Prima Marina, Prominent Sales Corporation, PW Lubes, Qingdao BLT Flexitank Solution Co., Ltd., Qingdao Xinlihang Import Export Co Ltd, Richmond Group, Shaanxi Jaenter, SRS-TOTAL, TEC Container Solutions, Thai Oil, Thai Lube Base Public Company Limited (TLB), Tiger Bitumen, Tipco Asphalt PCL, Trafigura, UTC Petrochemicals, and VIC-HUNG Petroleum Chemical Co. Ltd. Their participation highlights the importance of ABBL Bangkok as a key platform for networking, market expansion, and strategic collaborations in this rapidly evolving industry.

Event Details & Registration

📍 ABBL Bangkok 2025 – April 24, 2025 | Siam Kempinski Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand

📍 AMEA Dubai 2025 – October 29, 2025 | Conrad Dubai, UAE

🚀 Key Highlights:

✔ High-profile speakers and panel discussions

✔ Market insights on pricing, trade flows, and regulatory policies

✔ Exclusive networking with industry leaders and key decision-makers

✔ Cutting-edge exhibition featuring the latest industry solutions

✔ Focus on sustainability, digital transformation, and AI applications

