ABBL Bangkok & AMEA Dubai 2025: The Global Stage for Bitumen, Base Oil, Lubricants & Logistics

The ABBL Bangkok and AMEA Dubai events connect global leaders in bitumen, base oil, lubricants, and logistics across Asia and the Middle East

BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global downstream and infrastructure industries are preparing for two landmark events in 2025. The highly anticipated Asia Bitumen, Base Oil, and Lubricants (ABBL) Conference and Exhibition Jointly Organized by Petrosil and Enmore is just two weeks away, scheduled for April 24, 2025, at the prestigious Siam Kempinski Hotel in Bangkok. This one-day summit will bring together decision-makers and stakeholders from across the bitumen, base oil, lubricants, and logistics value chains.

Later in the year, attention will shift to the Middle East for the region’s flagship AMEA Bitumen, Base Oil and Logistics Convention and Exhibition, set to return to Dubai in October 2025 at the Conrad Hotel. These two globally recognized events are organized by Petrosil, and together form a powerful twin-platform initiative designed to accelerate business growth, investment, and strategic networking across Asia and the Middle East.

Building Business Across Borders

ABBL Bangkok serves as a launchpad into Southeast Asia’s fast-evolving markets. With new infrastructure projects, rising industrial demand, and a rapidly developing logistics backbone, ASEAN nations are drawing renewed attention from global players. ABBL will offer attendees a high-impact forum to explore new trade routes, supply chains, and commercial partnerships.

As one of the world’s fastest-growing regions for bitumen, base oil, lubricants, and wax markets, Asia, and particularly Southeast Asia, is poised for explosive growth. The ABBL Conference will connect key players from powerhouse countries like China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan, and Australia with other vital markets in the region.

AMEA Dubai, meanwhile, has become the go-to marketplace for the industry in the Middle East. Known for its scale, international reach, and quality networking opportunities, AMEA consistently draws leading refiners, traders, shippers, and suppliers looking to solidify their positions and ink new deals in a thriving market.

Why Attend?

Both events are designed to provide maximum value through:

Exclusive Market Intelligence: Featuring expert speakers, market analysts, and senior executives

High-Level Networking: Connect with global buyers, sellers, and decision-makers

Showcase & Sponsorship Opportunities: Promote your brand and capabilities at well-attended exhibitions

Regional Market Access: Bangkok and Dubai serve as strategic gateways into Asia and the Middle East

What to Expect

High-level speaker presentations from industry experts

Focused discussions on opportunities and challenges in bitumen, base oil and lubricant trade and technology

Networking and deal-making opportunities with key stakeholders

An expansive exhibition area and meeting rooms for productive collaboration

Insights into Asia’s booming bitumen, base oil and lubricant markets

Media Powerhouses Join as Partners

ABBL and AMEA 2025 are proud to welcome three industry-leading media platforms as official partners:

Bitumart – www.bitumart.com

Base Oil Report – www.baseoilreport.com

Wax Report – www.waxreport.com

These platforms offer in-depth pricing, data, and analysis, and are featuring dedicated coverage and insights surrounding both ABBL and AMEA. Professionals are encouraged to visit and subscribe for exclusive updates and market intelligence.

Last Call for ABBL Bangkok – Early Momentum for AMEA Dubai

With ABBL Bangkok just two weeks away, the final wave of registrations is underway. Delegates, sponsors, and exhibitors still have time to join this important gathering and position themselves in one of Asia’s most dynamic business environments.

Meanwhile, interest in AMEA Dubai 2025 is surging, with new sponsors, partnerships, expanded themes, and returning participants already confirmed. Companies looking to plan ahead for the Middle East market can now explore bundled branding, exhibition, and intelligence options.

Explore. Exhibit. Engage.

Join us and become part of the industry’s most relevant conversations and connections in bitumen, base oil, lubricants, and logistics.

🔹 ABBL Bangkok: www.abblconferences.com

🔹 AMEA Dubai: www.amea-conventions.com

For speaking, sponsorship, exhibition opportunities, and registrations contact the organizers today at conference@petrosil.com

