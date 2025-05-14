Nominations open for 2025 Premier’s NAIDOC Award

Release date: 14/05/25

NAIDOC Week this year will be held from July 6-13 with the theme ‘The Next Generation: Strength, Vision & Legacy’.

Coinciding with NAIDOC Week, the Premier’s Award is a celebration of the achievement of those Aboriginal South Australians who have made a real difference in the lives of Aboriginal people around the state.

Last year’s Award recipients were community leaders Sandy Miller – a founding member of the Wakwakurna Kanyini peak body which advocates for Aboriginal children in care – and Wayne Miller, who is dedicated to building opportunities for young Aboriginal South Australians.

This year’s Awards also include the Dr Alice Rigney Prize, which is open to Aboriginal students in years 10-12 who are enrolled in a public school or state-run education, and celebrates their commitment to education.

Nominations for the Premier’s Award close on Friday 6 June. More information can be found here.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

It’s truly heartening to see the great work being done by Aboriginal people across our State, and this award is a great way to celebrate and acknowledge their work while encouraging others to follow in their footsteps.

The Premier’s NAIDOC Award is a great honour and a terrific way of highlighting the tremendous, positive achievements of outstanding Aboriginal leaders each year during NAIDOC week, when all Australians can celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.