Visit by United Nations Special Rapporteur, Ms Astrid Puentes Riaño, 14 to 23 May 2025

At the invitation of the Singapore Government, Ms Astrid Puentes Riaño, United Nations Special Rapporteur (SR) on the human right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, will visit Singapore from 14 to 23 May 2025. Singapore is honoured to host her first official visit since her appointment in May 2024, which will also be the first visit made to Southeast Asia under this mandate.

 

As Special Rapporteur, Ms Puentes Riaño conducts country visits to engage and examine issues relevant to her mandate, which includes promoting good practices relating to strengthening environmental protection, and identifying challenges to the enjoyment of a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment.

 

  Ms Puentes Riaño will meet a wide range of government and other stakeholders during her visit and undertake multiple site visits to learn about Singapore’s environmental protection and sustainability efforts and challenges. We welcome the opportunity to exchange views and learn from Ms Puentes Riaño’s expertise and experience.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

13 MAY 2025

