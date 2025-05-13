MPD Investigating DC Jail Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred inside the DC Jail.

On Monday, May 1, 2025, at approximately 2:30 p.m., First District officers responded to the Central Detention Facility in the 1900 block of D Street, Southeast, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male unconscious not breathing, suffering from apparent stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Carlos Shelley of Southeast, DC.

MPD’s Homicide Branch is leading the investigation into this incident. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25070414

###