CMS Innovation Center launches new strategic plan

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services May 13 launched a new strategy focused on three pillars: promoting evidence-based prevention, empowering people to achieve their health goals, and driving choice and competition. To support the new strategic plan, CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz, M.D., and Innovation Center Director Abe Sutton hosted a public webinar highlighting the Innovation Center’s commitment to take learnings from historical investments in value-based care to the "Make America Healthy Again" initiative. They also highlighted the need for models to demonstrate cost savings and improved outcomes in accordance with statutory requirements. The agency posted FAQs regarding the new strategic direction on a new homepage.

