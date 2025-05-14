Administration issues RFI on health technology

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology May 13 issued a request for information on digital health products, the state of data interoperability and the broader national infrastructure for health technology. The RFI asks for input from patients, health care providers, technology developers, payers and other stakeholders on a range of topics, including how CMS and ASTP/ONC could help to drive greater adoption of digital health management and care navigation applications, identify barriers preventing the seamless exchange of health information across systems, reduce administrative burden and accelerate progress towards value-based care. The RFI also asks questions related to information blocking, price transparency, prior authorization and quality measurement policies. CMS and ASTP/ONC are accepting comments through June 16.

