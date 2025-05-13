Submit Release
Senate Bill 739 Printer's Number 797

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13

(2) Aids or permits another person to use an illicit

device.

(3) For a person listed under subsection (b)(4), (5),

(6) or (7), fails to report a lost or stolen illicit device

to the law enforcement agency with jurisdiction over the

location where the illicit device was lost or stolen within

48 hours of discovering the loss or theft.

(b) Exception.--Subsection [(a) of this section] (a)(1) and

(2) shall not apply to:

[(1) The introduction, manufacture for introduction,

transportation, distribution, sale or possession in commerce

in this Commonwealth of motor vehicle master keys for use in

the ordinary course of business by any commercial or

professional locksmith, common carrier, contract carrier,

motor vehicle fleet owner, new or used car dealer, rental car

agency, car manufacturer, automobile club or association

operating in more than one state or an affiliate thereof, or

any department, agency, or instrumentality of:

(i) the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the United

States, any state, the District of Columbia, or any

possession of the United States; or

(ii) any political subdivision of any entity

specified in subparagraph (i) of this paragraph.

(2) The shipment, transportation, or delivery for

shipment in commerce in this Commonwealth of motor vehicle

master keys in the ordinary course of business by any common

carrier or contract carrier.]

(1) A law enforcement officer acting within the scope of

the officer's official duties.

20250SB0739PN0797 - 2 -

