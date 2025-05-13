Senate Bill 740 Printer's Number 798

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - Program).

§ 3303. Medical Services Program.

(a) Establishment.--The Medical Services Program is

established in the department which shall include, but not be

limited to, the provisions of this chapter. The program shall be

a copay program requiring inmates to pay a fee to cover a

portion of the actual costs of the medical services provided.

(b) Fees.--

(1) The department shall develop by regulation a program

for inmates which includes fees for certain medical services.

The regulations shall provide for consistent medical services

guidelines by specifying the medical services which are

subject to fees, the fee amounts, payment procedures, medical

services which are not subject to fees and fees applicable to

medical emergencies, chronic care and preexisting conditions.

(2) In addition to other medical services provided to

the inmate, an inmate may be required to pay a fee for

medical services provided because of injuries the inmate

inflicted upon himself or another inmate.

(c) Explanation of program.--Each inmate shall be advised of

the medical services fees and payment procedures at the time of

intake. An explanation of the program regulations shall be

included in the inmate handbook.

(d) Written notice of changes.--Each inmate shall receive

written notice of any changes in medical services fees and

payment procedures and an initial written notice of the

program's implementation.

(e) Payment for medical services.--

(1) No inmate shall be denied access to medical services

because of an inability to pay the required fees.

