Senate Bill 735 Printer's Number 800

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 800

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

735

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, BROWN, FLYNN,

BAKER, STEFANO AND DUSH, MAY 13, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 13, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in licensing of drivers, further providing for

chemical testing to determine amount of alcohol or controlled

substance.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1547(f) and (l) of Title 75 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 1547. Chemical testing to determine amount of alcohol or

controlled substance.

* * *

(f) Other evidence admissible.--

(1) Subsections (a) through (i) shall not be construed

as limiting the introduction of any other competent evidence

bearing upon the question whether or not the defendant was

under the influence of:

(i) alcohol[.];

(ii) alcohol in combination with a drug;

(iii) a drug; or

