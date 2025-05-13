Senate Bill 735 Printer's Number 800
PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 800
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
735
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, BROWN, FLYNN,
BAKER, STEFANO AND DUSH, MAY 13, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 13, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in licensing of drivers, further providing for
chemical testing to determine amount of alcohol or controlled
substance.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1547(f) and (l) of Title 75 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 1547. Chemical testing to determine amount of alcohol or
controlled substance.
* * *
(f) Other evidence admissible.--
(1) Subsections (a) through (i) shall not be construed
as limiting the introduction of any other competent evidence
bearing upon the question whether or not the defendant was
under the influence of:
(i) alcohol[.];
(ii) alcohol in combination with a drug;
(iii) a drug; or
