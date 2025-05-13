Senate Bill 736 Printer's Number 801
PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 801
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
736
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, PENNYCUICK, DUSH, MASTRIANO, BROWN,
FARRY, LAUGHLIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, CULVER, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA,
TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD, MILLER AND COSTA, MAY 13, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MAY 13, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 28, 1995 (P.L.89, No.18), entitled "An
act creating the Department of Conservation and Natural
Resources consisting of certain functions of the Department
of Environmental Resources and the Department of Community
Affairs; renaming the Department of Environmental Resources
as the Department of Environmental Protection; defining the
role of the Environmental Quality Board in the Department of
Environmental Protection; making changes to responsibilities
of the State Conservation Commission and the Department of
Agriculture; transferring certain powers and duties to the
Department of Health; and repealing inconsistent acts," in
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, further
providing for fees and charges.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 314 of the act of June 28, 1995 (P.L.89,
No.18), known as the Conservation and Natural Resources Act, is
amended to read:
Section 314. Fees and charges.
(a) Imposition.--Whenever the department imposes fees or
charges for activities, admissions, uses or privileges,
including charges for concessions, at or relating to State
parks, such charges or fees shall be used solely for the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.