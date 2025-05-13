Senate Bill 736 Printer's Number 801

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 801

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

736

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, PENNYCUICK, DUSH, MASTRIANO, BROWN,

FARRY, LAUGHLIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, CULVER, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA,

TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD, MILLER AND COSTA, MAY 13, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MAY 13, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 28, 1995 (P.L.89, No.18), entitled "An

act creating the Department of Conservation and Natural

Resources consisting of certain functions of the Department

of Environmental Resources and the Department of Community

Affairs; renaming the Department of Environmental Resources

as the Department of Environmental Protection; defining the

role of the Environmental Quality Board in the Department of

Environmental Protection; making changes to responsibilities

of the State Conservation Commission and the Department of

Agriculture; transferring certain powers and duties to the

Department of Health; and repealing inconsistent acts," in

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, further

providing for fees and charges.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 314 of the act of June 28, 1995 (P.L.89,

No.18), known as the Conservation and Natural Resources Act, is

amended to read:

Section 314. Fees and charges.

(a) Imposition.--Whenever the department imposes fees or

charges for activities, admissions, uses or privileges,

including charges for concessions, at or relating to State

parks, such charges or fees shall be used solely for the

