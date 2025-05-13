Senate Bill 734 Printer's Number 799

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 799

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

734

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, SAVAL, BOSCOLA, PHILLIPS-HILL, KIM,

COMITTA, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, MARTIN, SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI,

VOGEL, J. WARD, BAKER, STEFANO, MILLER, FLYNN, L. WILLIAMS,

PISCIOTTANO, KANE, TARTAGLIONE AND BROWN, MAY 13, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MAY 13, 2025

AN ACT

Providing for the America250PA Semiquincentennial Celebration

Bell monument on the grounds of the State Capitol to

commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the

United States, Pennsylvania's integral role in that event and

the impact of its people on the nation's past, present and

future.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Findings.

The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:

(1) The America250PA Commission was established to plan,

encourage, develop and coordinate the commemoration of the

250th anniversary of the founding of the United States,

Pennsylvania's integral role in that event and the impact of

its people on the nation's past, present and future.

(2) The America250PA Semiquincentennial Celebration Bell

monument was designed by the America250PA Commission.

(3) The America250PA Commission has accepted

responsibility to coordinate the preparation for and

