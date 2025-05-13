Senate Bill 734 Printer's Number 799
PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 799
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
734
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, SAVAL, BOSCOLA, PHILLIPS-HILL, KIM,
COMITTA, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, MARTIN, SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI,
VOGEL, J. WARD, BAKER, STEFANO, MILLER, FLYNN, L. WILLIAMS,
PISCIOTTANO, KANE, TARTAGLIONE AND BROWN, MAY 13, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MAY 13, 2025
AN ACT
Providing for the America250PA Semiquincentennial Celebration
Bell monument on the grounds of the State Capitol to
commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the
United States, Pennsylvania's integral role in that event and
the impact of its people on the nation's past, present and
future.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Findings.
The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:
(1) The America250PA Commission was established to plan,
encourage, develop and coordinate the commemoration of the
250th anniversary of the founding of the United States,
Pennsylvania's integral role in that event and the impact of
its people on the nation's past, present and future.
(2) The America250PA Semiquincentennial Celebration Bell
monument was designed by the America250PA Commission.
(3) The America250PA Commission has accepted
responsibility to coordinate the preparation for and
